Task Force Z #5 Preview: No Monkey Business

You might think playing chess with a monkey sounds like a good time, but in this preview of Task Force Z #5, Two-Face disagrees. Or at least one of his faces does. The other face may think playing chess with a monkey is a helluva good time. That's the problem with having two faces. It's very wishy-washy. Check out the preview below.

TASK FORCE Z #5

DC Comics

1221DC131

1221DC132 – Task Force Z #5 Francesco Mattina Cover – $4.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira

Heads? Everyone gets eaten by a zombie. Tails? Aw, who am I kidding…everyone's going to get eaten by a zombie. It's always a trick question when Two-Face is involved…and Harvey Dent's role in this whole zombie Suicide Squad thing (zombicide? Is this a Zombicide Zquad?) is a whole lot weirder than you think it is. Or maybe not, I don't know you. What are you still reading this solicit for? Get out there and read Task Force Z!

In Shops: 2/22/2022

SRP: $3.99

