Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: brett bean, i hate fairyland, skotie young, taylor swift

Taylor Swift Comes To Image Comics For Valentine's Day

Image Comics publishes I Hate Fairyland #11 by Skottie Young and Brett Bean with a comic book version of Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce.

Article Summary Image Comics releases I Hate Fairyland #11 on Valentine's Day with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce characters.

Skottie Young and Brett Bean create a satirical twist on the Swift-Kelce romance in their latest issue.

Image Comics' new comic invites fan reactions: will Swifters shake it off or spark bad blood?

I Hate Fairyland returns with Gert's adult adventures, mixing black comedy with fantasy and mayhem.

Image Comics publishes I Hate Fairyland #11 by Skottie Young and Brett Bean this Wednesday, the 14th of February. Valentine's Day. And gives us all something to love, a comic book version of Taylor Swift, and her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Although because this is the satirical comic book I Hate Fairyland, we get a slightly sifferent version.

Baylor Snifft abd Trabis Belche, and behaving in some behaviour that certain of her fans may not be best pleased to see.

Dear reader, haave Image Comics, Skottie Young and Brett Bean gone too far for Taylor Swifts fanbase? Will the Swifters be able to waft it off, waft it off? Or will there be bad blood, no longer able to breathe, and pouring gasoline on a big pile of I Hate Fairyland #11 when it it published on Wednesday?

I Hate Fairyland is a black comedy fantasy comic written and initially illustrated by Skottie Young, and published by Image Comics, since 2015. The comic follows Gertrude or "Gert", a girl who was transported to a mystical world called Fairyland as a child. Twenty-seven years later, Gert, now an un-aging, violent misanthrope is constantly trying and failing to return to Earth. The series finished in 2018, but returned initially through Substackj, in a sequel series drawn by Brett Bean. It now focuses on Gertrude as an adult going back to Fairyland to turn it into an amusement theme park.

I HATE FAIRYLAND #11 CVR A BEAN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230486

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Brett Bean

New Story Arc! Queen Cloudia is finally getting a glimpse of where Gert and every brat in Fairyland come from: the Real World. But she's going to learn the hard way that it's much more dangerous than her realm. Meanwhile, Gert kills some stuff. What else did you expect?!In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!