Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #132 Preview: Second Thoughts

Leonardo is plagued by doubt after convincing the Turtles to train with Shredder in this preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #132. Check out the preview below.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #132

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN221667

JUN221668 – TMNT ONGOING #132 CVR B EASTMAN – $3.99

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Pablo Tunica

As the TMNT continue to train under the tutelage of the Shredder in Northampton, the techniques they are learning take a bizarrely arcane turn. Will Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, Leonardo, and Jennika learn how to master and control the dark ninja arts… or will they be consumed by them? One thing's for certain: if they are to have any chance at success, they will need to seek out a light from the past to help guide their way.

In Shops: 9/7/2022

SRP: $3.99

