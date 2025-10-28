Posted in: Comics, IDW, Preview | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Annual 2025 Preview: Shell Shock Reunion

The brothers are back together in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Annual 2025, but can they overcome their year apart and help Donnie recover?

Donatello struggles to recover as Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Raphael work to restore their brotherly bond.

Written by Kenny Porter with art by Michael Shelfer, this oversized annual explores shadows from the past year.

After a year apart and a brutal war fought against D.A. Hale and his Foot Patrol, the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back together and finally reforming their bonds. But…there are shadows hanging over them from their year apart, and Donnie is still struggling to get back on his feet. Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Raphael will need to pull together, train, and share details of their lost year in order to help their fourth brother get his second wind as they reflect on the past and begin to reforge their brotherly bonds. From the team of Kenny Porter (Superboy: Man of Tomorrow, DC Mech) and Michael Shelfer (Action Comics, NYX)!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Annual 2025

by Kenny Porter & Maria Keane & Michael Shelfer, cover by Mateus Santolouco

After a year apart and a brutal war fought against D.A. Hale and his Foot Patrol, the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back together and finally reforming their bonds. But…there are shadows hanging over them from their year apart, and Donnie is still struggling to get back on his feet. Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Raphael will need to pull together, train, and share details of their lost year in order to help their fourth brother get his second wind as they reflect on the past and begin to reforge their brotherly bonds. From the team of Kenny Porter (Superboy: Man of Tomorrow, DC Mech) and Michael Shelfer (Action Comics, NYX)!

IDW Publishing

6.61"W x 10.18"H x 0.08"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 3 oz (96 g) | 140 per carton

On sale Oct 29, 2025 | 52 Pages | 82771403462200111

Rated T

$5.99

Variants:

82771403462200121 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Annual 2025 Variant B (Acuña) – $5.99 US | $7.99 CAN

82771403462200131 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Annual 2025 Variant C (Cullum Holiday Variant) – $5.99 US | $7.99 CAN

82771403462200141 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Annual 2025 Variant RI (25) (Shelfer) – $5.99 US | $7.99 CAN

82771403462200151 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Annual 2025 Variant RI (50) (Eastman) – $5.99 US | $7.99 CAN

