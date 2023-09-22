Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Comics, Solicits
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Race to 150 in IDW December 2023 Solicits
IDW's December 2023 solicitations begins the lead-up to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #150, with #146 for December and #147 for January.
IDW's December 2023 solicits and solicitations begins the lead-up to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #150, with #146 for December and #147 for January from Sophie Campbell and Vincenzo Federici. Like Dark Horse, IDW also has a number of other January titles solicited, is this down to the move to Penguin Random House alongside Dark Horse and Marvel Comics? Is January 2024 the new December 2023?
TMNT ONGOING #146 CVR A FEDERICI
IDW-PRH
OCT231349
(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Vincenzo Federici
As Donatello uncovers the truth about Armaggon's origins, the time-eating tyrant begins to exert his influence on one of the Turtles' allies. It's a race against time as the road to #150 continues in Sophie Campbell's biggest TMNT story yet!
In Shops: Dec 20, 2023
TMNT ONGOING #147 CVR A FEDERICI
IDW-PRH
OCT231354
OCT231355 – TMNT ONGOING #147 CVR B CAMPBELL & EASTMAN
OCT231356 – TMNT ONGOING #147 CVR C 10 COPY CORONA INCV
OCT231357 – TMNT ONGOING #147 CVR D 25 COPY INCV CORONA B&W
OCT231358 – TMNT ONGOING #147 CVR E 50 COPY INCV CAMPBELL EASTMAN B&W
(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Vincenzo Federici
Armaggon's intentions are revealed, and it's worse than Donatello could have ever imagined… The very fabric of reality is at stake-and back in the present, Leonardo's new protégé is on a path toward destruction! Can Donnie find a way to stave off Armaggon's attack or is it time for the TMNT? The road to #150 continues here!
In Shops: Jan 10, 2024
BENEATH TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #3 CVR A HORVATH
IDW-PRH
OCT231285
OCT231286 – BENEATH TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #3 CVR B ROSSMO
OCT231287 – BENEATH TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #3 CVR C 25 COPY ROSSMO
(W) Patrick Horvath (A / CA) Patrick Horvath
As Woodbrook quakes in terror, the killer runs free
The town now plans a funeral, instead of festivity
Sam has her suspicions, she'll follow her hunch
She better act fast, or more bones might go crunch
But Sam isn't afraid, she knows she'll solve the case
Because the killer doesn't know it, but they left a trace
In Shops: Jan 10, 2024
DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #5 CVR A ROE (MR)
IDW-PRH
OCT231288
OCT231289 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #5 CVR B DANI (MR)
OCT231290 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #5 CVR C EDGAR (MR)
OCT231291 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #5 CVR D 10 DANI B&W (MR)
OCT231292 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #5 CVR E 25 ROE FA (MR)
OCT231293 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #5 CVR F 50 EDGAR (MR)
(W) Jeremy Lambert (A / CA) Claire Roe
We all wear masks… but Vivian has a thousand, all of them have come back to haunt her and most of them are more monstrous than you could ever imagine. The haunting memory of Vivian's ex-husband threatens to destroy Vivian's psyche, along with her desperate search for Molly. Lou tries to find Vivian but instead finds himself drowning in his own past, facing demons he hoped to never see again.
In Shops: Jan 03, 2024
D&D FORTUNE FINDER #2 CVR A DUNBAR
IDW-PRH
OCT231294
OCT231295 – D&D FORTUNE FINDER #2 CVR B JARO
(W) Jim Zub (A) Joe Jaro (CA) Max Dunbar
After the shocking conclusion of last issue, Finder finds themselves undergoing some big changes, but there's no time to dwell on the past when they must test their luck against a group of assassins in Sigil's most famous casino! Will Finder escape with their life, or has their luck run out? Find out in the second issue of the series inspired by the new Dungeons & Dragons sourcebook! Written by Dungeons & Dragons fan favorite Jim Zub with art by Jose Jaro.
In Shops: Dec 27, 2023
EARTHDIVERS #14 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE (MR)
IDW-PRH
OCT231296
OCT231297 – EARTHDIVERS #14 CVR B GIANFELICE (MR)
(W) Stephen Graham Jones (A) Davide Gianfelice (CA) Rafael Albuquerque
Yellow Kid is on the run from Martin, who is desperate to know what happened to his children. Yellow Kid knows the truth, but before he can get too far, he runs across an old friend in the strangest way possible. Back in 1776, Emily has revealed her true identity as a time traveler from the year 2112, her well-being in danger, her mission on the verge of absolutely collapsing in on itself and having effects on the timeline she couldn't have imagined.
In Shops: Jan 10, 2024
GODZILLA RIVALS JET JAGUAR VS MEGALON ONESHOT #1 CVR A HUANG
IDW-PRH
OCT231298
OCT231299 – GODZILLA RIVALS JET JAGUAR VS MEGALON ONESHOT #1 CVR B GRIFF
OCT231300 – GODZILLA RIVALS JET JAGUAR VS MEGALON ONESHOT #1 CVR C 10 CO
(W) Nola Pfau (A / CA) Megan Huang
Jen Onça is not excited to start her new, fast-paced fast-food career at Minilla Burger, but she'd much prefer a mundane day to the sudden return of Megalon! The monster brings destruction, trapping Jen in a forgotten lab deep beneath the restaurant with only the half-built form of Jet Jaguar to help her get out! She must repair the robotic defender to save herself and the city, but first she needs to escape the rubble trapping her in this tense adventure!
In Shops: Dec 20, 2023
GODZILLA WAR FOR HUMANITY #5 CVR A MACLEAN
IDW-PRH
OCT231301
OCT231302 – GODZILLA WAR FOR HUMANITY #5 CVR B SMITH
OCT231303 – GODZILLA WAR FOR HUMANITY #5 CVR C 10 GONZALEZ
OCT231304 – GODZILLA WAR FOR HUMANITY #5 CVR D 25 QUINONES
(W) Andrew MacLean (A) Jake Smith (CA) Andrew MacLean
Godzilla alone?! Zoospora continues to spread its roots across the world, and with the kaiju task force nearly out of commission and Godzilla the only one left standing against an army of monsters, it looks like humanity is doomed! In a last-ditch effort, Yuko and Samantha begin to search for Zoospora's source and any clue to defeating the seemingly unstoppable monster!
In Shops: Jan 03, 2024
HUNGER AND DUSK #5 CVR A WILDGOOSE (MR)
IDW-PRH
OCT231305
OCT231306 – HUNGER AND DUSK #5 CVR B CHIANG (MR)
OCT231307 – HUNGER AND DUSK #5 CVR C MURAKAMI (MR)
OCT231308 – HUNGER AND DUSK #5 CVR D 10 (MR)
OCT231309 – HUNGER AND DUSK #5 CVR E 25 (MR)
OCT231310 – HUNGER AND DUSK #5 CVR F 50 (MR)
(W) Gwendolyn Willow Wilson (A / CA) Christian Wildgoose
Tensions rise and wildfires blaze as spring gives way to a fiery summer. The Last Men's scout has not yet returned from his mission… and that can only mean one thing: He's now a prisoner of the Vangol. For better or worse, Cal refuses to leave a single man behind, even if that means leading the rest of his men straight into a trap and certain doom. This could mean the end of the Last Men Standing, but at least they'll go out fighting arm in arm.
In Shops: Jan 03, 2024
KILL MORE #4 CVR A FUCHS (MR)
IDW-PRH
OCT231311
OCT231312 – KILL MORE #4 CVR B SUDZUKA (MR)
OCT231313 – KILL MORE #4 CVR C 10 COPY SUDZUKA B&W (MR)
OCT231314 – KILL MORE #4 CVR D 25 COPY FUCHS FA (MR)
(W) Scott Bryan Wilson (A / CA) Max Alan Fuchs
Obituaries are piling up, which wouldn't be weird except some of the people in them are still alive… for now. Traffic deaths are at an all-time high, and some faces are about to get smashed (maybe you can guess by whom). Keep your doors and windows locked because the maniacs are on the prowl in the most killer installment of Kill More yet!
In Shops: Jan 03, 2024
MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE #2 CVR A RAFFAELE
IDW-PRH
OCT231315
OCT231316 – MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE #2 CVR B SOOK
OCT231317 – MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE #2 CVR C 25 COPY LEONG
OCT231318 – MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE #2 CVR D 50 SOOK FA
(W) John Ridley (A / CA) Stefano Raffaele
The Devolution has ceased communication with all the Ministries on Earth, and there's no way for the members of the Ministries to get off Earth. They are on their own and being hunted by murderous Earth assassins. Avigail, Quinn, and Kingsley will have to go up against a large group of assassins in order to get answers about their current catastrophic predicament. And the conspiracy of who is working against the Ministries from the inside festers.
In Shops: Jan 03, 2024
MY LITTLE PONY #20 CVR A FORSTNER
IDW-PRH
OCT231319
OCT231320 – MY LITTLE PONY #20 CVR B EASTER
OCT231321 – MY LITTLE PONY #20 CVR C 10 JUSTASUTA
(W) Celeste Bronfman (A) Amy Mebberson (CA) Trish Forstner
It's been so long (a few days) since disaster struck (Milkyway switched Pipp's and Zipp's cutie marks) that we hardly remember (how could we forget?) a time BCMS (Before Cutie Mark Switcheroo). Maybe that's a bit of an exaggeration, but everypony still thinks Pipp is Zipp and Zipp is Pipp! The Royal Dinner is here, and Milkyway refuses to reverse the switcheroo, so… it's showtime! Can the sisters get their acts together and pull off a royal miracle?
In Shops: Dec 27, 2023
MY LITTLE PONY BEST OF FLUTTERSHY #1
IDW-PRH
OCT231322
(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Brenda Hickey
Make way for the soft-spoken but never to be overlooked Pegasus with a heart of gold! From caring for all creatures (no matter how big and scary!) to always being willing to extend a hoof of compassion to her friends, Fluttershy does it with a bashful smile. Revisit the moments that make Fluttershy the embodiment of empathy and the spirit of kindness! Collecting My Little Pony: Friends Forever #10, #18, and #32, and My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic #64.
In Shops: Dec 20, 2023
MLP CLASSICS REIMAGINED UNICORN OF ODD #4 CVR A AYOUB
IDW-PRH
OCT231323
OCT231324 – MLP CLASSICS REIMAGINED UNICORN OF ODD #4 CVR B EASTER
OCT231325 – MLP CLASSICS REIMAGINED UNICORN OF ODD #4 CVR C 10 PRICE
(W) Jeremy Whitley (A / CA) Jenna Ayoub
There's no place like Ponyville, Kansas. The Land of Odd has been magical, and Dorothy has made the most wonderful friends, but she's determined to get back to her family. Only first she needs to defeat a wicked princess, save her friends, escape the flying monkeys, talk to a wizard, wear a hat, talk to a puppet… Oh, why does nothing ever make sense in this silly world?!
In Shops: Dec 27, 2023
MY LITTLE PONY 40TH ANNV DLX ED
IDW-PRH
OCT231326
(W) Sam Maggs (A) Jeremy Whitley, Tony Fleecs
Forty years ago, Butterscotch, Blue Belle, Minty, Snuzzle, Cotton Candy, and Blossom galloped onto the shelves and became an instant hit! My Little Pony has played a role in the lives of countless kids since the toy line first appeared in 1983, and each fan has their own favorite generation of characters. Now, MLP superfans Sam Maggs and Keisha Okafor are joining forces to craft a story about the children who bought the original My Little Ponies, in a tale full of friendship, magic, and toys! Plus, bonus stories by My Little Pony legends Tony Fleecs and Jeremy Whitley.
In Shops: Dec 13, 2023
MY LITTLE PONY VOL 03 COOKIES CONUNDRUMS & CRAFTS
IDW-PRH
OCT231327
(W) Casey Gilly, Robin Easter (A) Abby Bulmer, Shauna Grant (A / CA) Amy Mebberson
Spooky! Scary! Ahh!!! are all words that can be used to describe the latest challenge going viral in Maretime Bay. Pipp, never one to shy away from a trend, persuades her friends to try it. But as the challenge gets creepier, an unexpected friend starts to come to life! Can the Mane 5 survive the fright of their lives? Then, have you heard? Hitch has his very own podcast! Maretime Bay's cold cases are reopened by the sheriff himself. Mysteries, crimes, and disappearances will all be solved with Hitch on the case! It's the annual cook-off in Maretime Bay, and this year is the first time Pegasi and Unicorns can compete! The Mane 5 are excited to work together to make something great, but when the competition actually begins, they find they can't agree on a dish. Then, Izzy's babysitting her cousin Lovette Rainbow, who often gets blamed when things go wrong, but is it really her fault? Collects #11-15.
In Shops: Feb 07, 2024
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #68 CVR A KIM
IDW-PRH
OCT231328
OCT231329 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #68 CVR B STANLEY
OCT231330 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #68 CVR C 10 FOURDRAINE
(W) Evan Stanley (A) Evan Stanley (CA) Min Ho Kim
When Sonic and Tails go to test out Tails' new extreme gear design, they run into extreme trouble! The board malfunctions at just the wrong time, plunging them down into a deep cave. What's waiting for them down there, and will it help them get out or keep them there forever?
In Shops: Dec 27, 2023
STAR TREK #15 CVR A TO
IDW-PRH
OCT231331
OCT231332 – STAR TREK #15 CVR B FENOGLIO
OCT231333 – STAR TREK #15 CVR C RAHZZAH
OCT231334 – STAR TREK #15 CVR D 10 BARTOK FA
(W) Collin Kelly (A) Jackson Lanzing (CA) Marcus To
Prepared to do whatever it takes to make peace with the war-worshipping Tzenkethi and outmaneuver the Romulan Empire as their ally, Captain Sisko and his crew work alongside Tzenkethi warleader Kav'ka and Romulan Magistrex T'Galatheon to ready capitol defenses in preparation for the deadly Festival of Supremacy. But Sisko soon learns that Federation ideals won't come naturally to the reptilian species that praises survival of the fittest over all. Can Sisko keep his crew alive, impress the Tzenkethi Autarch, and keep the Romulans from convincing warmongers that they reign supreme?
In Shops: Dec 20, 2023
STAR TREK DEFIANT #10 CVR A FEEHAN
IDW-PRH
OCT231335
OCT231336 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #10 CVR B UNZUETA
OCT231337 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #10 CVR C DE MARTINIS
OCT231338 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #10 CVR D 10 FEEHAN B&W
OCT231339 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #10 CVR E 25 LENDL
OCT231340 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #10 CVR F 50 LENDL
(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Mike Feehan
The Defiant crew makes way for its next bounty: Berlinghoff Rasmussen, infamous time-traveling thief and con man. Berlinghoff has escaped custody on Starbase 214 and has his sights set on tech from the forbidden planet and final resting place of Captain Christopher Pike, Talos IV. With top-secret orders from Starfleet, Worf and his crew are to intercept the target without being detected by anyone… including the Federation.
In Shops: Dec 20, 2023
STAR TREK PICARDS ACADEMY #4 CVR A BOO
IDW-PRH
OCT231341
OCT231342 – STAR TREK PICARDS ACADEMY #4 CVR B JONES
OCT231343 – STAR TREK PICARDS ACADEMY #4 CVR C 10 COPY KANGAS B&W
(W) Sam Maggs (A) Greco Ornella (CA) Sweeney Boo
Time's up! It's Evasive Maneuvers exam day, the only shot Picard has at graduating early… and getting off Earth and far away from home. He's as ready as he can be and actually feels like he can trust some of his group partners. But little does he know, their first test in space will bring an unexpected challenge-one the cadets would never find in their textbooks!
In Shops: Jan 03, 2024
STAR TREK SNW SCORPIUS RUN #5 CVR A HERNANDEZ
IDW-PRH
OCT231344
OCT231345 – STAR TREK SNW SCORPIUS RUN #5 CVR B GORMAN
OCT231346 – STAR TREK SNW SCORPIUS RUN #5 CVR C VILCHEZ
OCT231347 – STAR TREK SNW SCORPIUS RUN #5 CVR D 10 HERNANDEZ B&W
OCT231348 – STAR TREK SNW SCORPIUS RUN #5 CVR E 25 LEVENS
(W) Ryan Parrott (A / CA) Angel Hernandez
Captain Pike's worst nightmare has come to fruition. Under immense gravitational waves on the racecourse, the Enterprise's shields have collapsed, her hull integrity is failing, and the ship is being torn apart, piece by piece. All the while, Spock is aboard an alien vessel of foreign tech, among a crew desperate to push on and win Zephyx's race. He just may be the Enterprise crew's only hope for survival, but can he persuade the others to defy Zephyx when their home planet is on the line, and can he do so in time?
In Shops: Jan 10, 2024
TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #8 CVR A MYER
IDW-PRH
OCT231359
(W) Erik Burnham (A / CA) Sarah Myer
Once upon a time, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles encountered Mr. Ogg, a card-carrying trickster type from an alternate dimension. Now he's back and it's no more Mr. Nice Guy as Ogg charges the Turtles with a crime that they're most definitely guilty of, and Raphael is the guiltiest of all! It's an extradimensional accusation of the meta kind-with some bonus extraterrestrials to boot in the form of Wingnut and Screwloose-all in this issue of Saturday Morning Adventures!
In Shops: Dec 27, 2023
TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #9 CVR A LAWRENCE
IDW-PRH
OCT231363
OCT231364 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #9 CVR B SCHOENING
OCT231365 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #9 CVR C 10 LEVINS
OCT231366 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #9 CVR D 25 LEVINS
(W) Erik Burnham (A) Dan Schoening (CA) Jack Lawrence
Shredder and Krang have finally succeeded in forging a blade capable of cutting through time and space! Called to action to stop Shredder from committing more continuum crimes, the Teenage Mutant Turtles encounter enemies and allies old and new – or maybe new and old? – as the timeline is threatened. Don't miss this first issue of Saturday Morning Adventures: The Eddiku Trilogy!
In Shops: Jan 03, 2024
TMNT UNTOLD DESTINY OF FOOT CLAN #2 CVR A SANTOLOUCO
IDW-PRH
OCT231367
OCT231368 – TMNT UNTOLD DESTINY OF FOOT CLAN #2 CVR B NEO
OCT231369 – TMNT UNTOLD DESTINY OF FOOT CLAN #2 CVR C 10 COPY
(W) Erik Burnham (A / CA) Mateus Santolouco
Oroku Karai has found herself caught in a power struggle with the mysterious Dog Star Clan, a struggle she intends to win…But a surprise encounter with the leader of these would-be rivals yields a shocking revelation that could spell disaster for Karai's claims to her rank among the Foot. Will Karai fold under pressure or rise up to claim her birthright?
In Shops: Jan 10, 2024
JOHNNY BOO HC VOL 14 IS BORED BORED BORED
IDW-PRH
OCT231370
(W) James Kochalka (A / CA) James Kochalka
Johnny Boo lets Squiggle borrow his magic hammer so Squiggle can work on a mysterious project, but that leaves Johnny Boo with nothing to do today. He has lots of great ideas about how to spend his time while he waits, but – oh NO! – ends up getting bored of each and every one of them. Not to worry, though. Joined by Squiggle, the Ice Cream Monster, and a BIG new friend, Johnny Boo will still have a hilarious adventure… and maybe even learn something about sharing! It's the perfect book for any bored kid, from Eisner-winning cartoonist James Kochalka.
In Shops: Dec 13, 2023
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!