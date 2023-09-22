Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Comics, Solicits

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Race to 150 in IDW December 2023 Solicits

IDW's December 2023 solicitations begins the lead-up to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #150, with #146 for December and #147 for January.

IDW's December 2023 solicits and solicitations begins the lead-up to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #150, with #146 for December and #147 for January from Sophie Campbell and Vincenzo Federici. Like Dark Horse, IDW also has a number of other January titles solicited, is this down to the move to Penguin Random House alongside Dark Horse and Marvel Comics? Is January 2024 the new December 2023?

TMNT ONGOING #146 CVR A FEDERICI

IDW-PRH

OCT231349

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Vincenzo Federici

As Donatello uncovers the truth about Armaggon's origins, the time-eating tyrant begins to exert his influence on one of the Turtles' allies. It's a race against time as the road to #150 continues in Sophie Campbell's biggest TMNT story yet!

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

TMNT ONGOING #147 CVR A FEDERICI

IDW-PRH

OCT231354

OCT231355 – TMNT ONGOING #147 CVR B CAMPBELL & EASTMAN

OCT231356 – TMNT ONGOING #147 CVR C 10 COPY CORONA INCV

OCT231357 – TMNT ONGOING #147 CVR D 25 COPY INCV CORONA B&W

OCT231358 – TMNT ONGOING #147 CVR E 50 COPY INCV CAMPBELL EASTMAN B&W

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Vincenzo Federici

Armaggon's intentions are revealed, and it's worse than Donatello could have ever imagined… The very fabric of reality is at stake-and back in the present, Leonardo's new protégé is on a path toward destruction! Can Donnie find a way to stave off Armaggon's attack or is it time for the TMNT? The road to #150 continues here!

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

BENEATH TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #3 CVR A HORVATH

IDW-PRH

OCT231285

OCT231286 – BENEATH TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #3 CVR B ROSSMO

OCT231287 – BENEATH TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #3 CVR C 25 COPY ROSSMO

(W) Patrick Horvath (A / CA) Patrick Horvath

As Woodbrook quakes in terror, the killer runs free

The town now plans a funeral, instead of festivity

Sam has her suspicions, she'll follow her hunch

She better act fast, or more bones might go crunch

But Sam isn't afraid, she knows she'll solve the case

Because the killer doesn't know it, but they left a trace

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #5 CVR A ROE (MR)

IDW-PRH

OCT231288

OCT231289 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #5 CVR B DANI (MR)

OCT231290 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #5 CVR C EDGAR (MR)

OCT231291 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #5 CVR D 10 DANI B&W (MR)

OCT231292 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #5 CVR E 25 ROE FA (MR)

OCT231293 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #5 CVR F 50 EDGAR (MR)

(W) Jeremy Lambert (A / CA) Claire Roe

We all wear masks… but Vivian has a thousand, all of them have come back to haunt her and most of them are more monstrous than you could ever imagine. The haunting memory of Vivian's ex-husband threatens to destroy Vivian's psyche, along with her desperate search for Molly. Lou tries to find Vivian but instead finds himself drowning in his own past, facing demons he hoped to never see again.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

D&D FORTUNE FINDER #2 CVR A DUNBAR

IDW-PRH

OCT231294

OCT231295 – D&D FORTUNE FINDER #2 CVR B JARO

(W) Jim Zub (A) Joe Jaro (CA) Max Dunbar

After the shocking conclusion of last issue, Finder finds themselves undergoing some big changes, but there's no time to dwell on the past when they must test their luck against a group of assassins in Sigil's most famous casino! Will Finder escape with their life, or has their luck run out? Find out in the second issue of the series inspired by the new Dungeons & Dragons sourcebook! Written by Dungeons & Dragons fan favorite Jim Zub with art by Jose Jaro.

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

EARTHDIVERS #14 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE (MR)

IDW-PRH

OCT231296

OCT231297 – EARTHDIVERS #14 CVR B GIANFELICE (MR)

(W) Stephen Graham Jones (A) Davide Gianfelice (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

Yellow Kid is on the run from Martin, who is desperate to know what happened to his children. Yellow Kid knows the truth, but before he can get too far, he runs across an old friend in the strangest way possible. Back in 1776, Emily has revealed her true identity as a time traveler from the year 2112, her well-being in danger, her mission on the verge of absolutely collapsing in on itself and having effects on the timeline she couldn't have imagined.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

GODZILLA RIVALS JET JAGUAR VS MEGALON ONESHOT #1 CVR A HUANG

IDW-PRH

OCT231298

OCT231299 – GODZILLA RIVALS JET JAGUAR VS MEGALON ONESHOT #1 CVR B GRIFF

OCT231300 – GODZILLA RIVALS JET JAGUAR VS MEGALON ONESHOT #1 CVR C 10 CO

(W) Nola Pfau (A / CA) Megan Huang

Jen Onça is not excited to start her new, fast-paced fast-food career at Minilla Burger, but she'd much prefer a mundane day to the sudden return of Megalon! The monster brings destruction, trapping Jen in a forgotten lab deep beneath the restaurant with only the half-built form of Jet Jaguar to help her get out! She must repair the robotic defender to save herself and the city, but first she needs to escape the rubble trapping her in this tense adventure!

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

GODZILLA WAR FOR HUMANITY #5 CVR A MACLEAN

IDW-PRH

OCT231301

OCT231302 – GODZILLA WAR FOR HUMANITY #5 CVR B SMITH

OCT231303 – GODZILLA WAR FOR HUMANITY #5 CVR C 10 GONZALEZ

OCT231304 – GODZILLA WAR FOR HUMANITY #5 CVR D 25 QUINONES

(W) Andrew MacLean (A) Jake Smith (CA) Andrew MacLean

Godzilla alone?! Zoospora continues to spread its roots across the world, and with the kaiju task force nearly out of commission and Godzilla the only one left standing against an army of monsters, it looks like humanity is doomed! In a last-ditch effort, Yuko and Samantha begin to search for Zoospora's source and any clue to defeating the seemingly unstoppable monster!

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

HUNGER AND DUSK #5 CVR A WILDGOOSE (MR)

IDW-PRH

OCT231305

OCT231306 – HUNGER AND DUSK #5 CVR B CHIANG (MR)

OCT231307 – HUNGER AND DUSK #5 CVR C MURAKAMI (MR)

OCT231308 – HUNGER AND DUSK #5 CVR D 10 (MR)

OCT231309 – HUNGER AND DUSK #5 CVR E 25 (MR)

OCT231310 – HUNGER AND DUSK #5 CVR F 50 (MR)

(W) Gwendolyn Willow Wilson (A / CA) Christian Wildgoose

Tensions rise and wildfires blaze as spring gives way to a fiery summer. The Last Men's scout has not yet returned from his mission… and that can only mean one thing: He's now a prisoner of the Vangol. For better or worse, Cal refuses to leave a single man behind, even if that means leading the rest of his men straight into a trap and certain doom. This could mean the end of the Last Men Standing, but at least they'll go out fighting arm in arm.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

KILL MORE #4 CVR A FUCHS (MR)

IDW-PRH

OCT231311

OCT231312 – KILL MORE #4 CVR B SUDZUKA (MR)

OCT231313 – KILL MORE #4 CVR C 10 COPY SUDZUKA B&W (MR)

OCT231314 – KILL MORE #4 CVR D 25 COPY FUCHS FA (MR)

(W) Scott Bryan Wilson (A / CA) Max Alan Fuchs

Obituaries are piling up, which wouldn't be weird except some of the people in them are still alive… for now. Traffic deaths are at an all-time high, and some faces are about to get smashed (maybe you can guess by whom). Keep your doors and windows locked because the maniacs are on the prowl in the most killer installment of Kill More yet!

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE #2 CVR A RAFFAELE

IDW-PRH

OCT231315

OCT231316 – MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE #2 CVR B SOOK

OCT231317 – MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE #2 CVR C 25 COPY LEONG

OCT231318 – MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE #2 CVR D 50 SOOK FA

(W) John Ridley (A / CA) Stefano Raffaele

The Devolution has ceased communication with all the Ministries on Earth, and there's no way for the members of the Ministries to get off Earth. They are on their own and being hunted by murderous Earth assassins. Avigail, Quinn, and Kingsley will have to go up against a large group of assassins in order to get answers about their current catastrophic predicament. And the conspiracy of who is working against the Ministries from the inside festers.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

MY LITTLE PONY #20 CVR A FORSTNER

IDW-PRH

OCT231319

OCT231320 – MY LITTLE PONY #20 CVR B EASTER

OCT231321 – MY LITTLE PONY #20 CVR C 10 JUSTASUTA

(W) Celeste Bronfman (A) Amy Mebberson (CA) Trish Forstner

It's been so long (a few days) since disaster struck (Milkyway switched Pipp's and Zipp's cutie marks) that we hardly remember (how could we forget?) a time BCMS (Before Cutie Mark Switcheroo). Maybe that's a bit of an exaggeration, but everypony still thinks Pipp is Zipp and Zipp is Pipp! The Royal Dinner is here, and Milkyway refuses to reverse the switcheroo, so… it's showtime! Can the sisters get their acts together and pull off a royal miracle?

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

MY LITTLE PONY BEST OF FLUTTERSHY #1

IDW-PRH

OCT231322

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Brenda Hickey

Make way for the soft-spoken but never to be overlooked Pegasus with a heart of gold! From caring for all creatures (no matter how big and scary!) to always being willing to extend a hoof of compassion to her friends, Fluttershy does it with a bashful smile. Revisit the moments that make Fluttershy the embodiment of empathy and the spirit of kindness! Collecting My Little Pony: Friends Forever #10, #18, and #32, and My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic #64.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

MLP CLASSICS REIMAGINED UNICORN OF ODD #4 CVR A AYOUB

IDW-PRH

OCT231323

OCT231324 – MLP CLASSICS REIMAGINED UNICORN OF ODD #4 CVR B EASTER

OCT231325 – MLP CLASSICS REIMAGINED UNICORN OF ODD #4 CVR C 10 PRICE

(W) Jeremy Whitley (A / CA) Jenna Ayoub

There's no place like Ponyville, Kansas. The Land of Odd has been magical, and Dorothy has made the most wonderful friends, but she's determined to get back to her family. Only first she needs to defeat a wicked princess, save her friends, escape the flying monkeys, talk to a wizard, wear a hat, talk to a puppet… Oh, why does nothing ever make sense in this silly world?!

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

MY LITTLE PONY 40TH ANNV DLX ED

IDW-PRH

OCT231326

(W) Sam Maggs (A) Jeremy Whitley, Tony Fleecs

Forty years ago, Butterscotch, Blue Belle, Minty, Snuzzle, Cotton Candy, and Blossom galloped onto the shelves and became an instant hit! My Little Pony has played a role in the lives of countless kids since the toy line first appeared in 1983, and each fan has their own favorite generation of characters. Now, MLP superfans Sam Maggs and Keisha Okafor are joining forces to craft a story about the children who bought the original My Little Ponies, in a tale full of friendship, magic, and toys! Plus, bonus stories by My Little Pony legends Tony Fleecs and Jeremy Whitley.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

MY LITTLE PONY VOL 03 COOKIES CONUNDRUMS & CRAFTS

IDW-PRH

OCT231327

(W) Casey Gilly, Robin Easter (A) Abby Bulmer, Shauna Grant (A / CA) Amy Mebberson

Spooky! Scary! Ahh!!! are all words that can be used to describe the latest challenge going viral in Maretime Bay. Pipp, never one to shy away from a trend, persuades her friends to try it. But as the challenge gets creepier, an unexpected friend starts to come to life! Can the Mane 5 survive the fright of their lives? Then, have you heard? Hitch has his very own podcast! Maretime Bay's cold cases are reopened by the sheriff himself. Mysteries, crimes, and disappearances will all be solved with Hitch on the case! It's the annual cook-off in Maretime Bay, and this year is the first time Pegasi and Unicorns can compete! The Mane 5 are excited to work together to make something great, but when the competition actually begins, they find they can't agree on a dish. Then, Izzy's babysitting her cousin Lovette Rainbow, who often gets blamed when things go wrong, but is it really her fault? Collects #11-15.

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #68 CVR A KIM

IDW-PRH

OCT231328

OCT231329 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #68 CVR B STANLEY

OCT231330 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #68 CVR C 10 FOURDRAINE

(W) Evan Stanley (A) Evan Stanley (CA) Min Ho Kim

When Sonic and Tails go to test out Tails' new extreme gear design, they run into extreme trouble! The board malfunctions at just the wrong time, plunging them down into a deep cave. What's waiting for them down there, and will it help them get out or keep them there forever?

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

STAR TREK #15 CVR A TO

IDW-PRH

OCT231331

OCT231332 – STAR TREK #15 CVR B FENOGLIO

OCT231333 – STAR TREK #15 CVR C RAHZZAH

OCT231334 – STAR TREK #15 CVR D 10 BARTOK FA

(W) Collin Kelly (A) Jackson Lanzing (CA) Marcus To

Prepared to do whatever it takes to make peace with the war-worshipping Tzenkethi and outmaneuver the Romulan Empire as their ally, Captain Sisko and his crew work alongside Tzenkethi warleader Kav'ka and Romulan Magistrex T'Galatheon to ready capitol defenses in preparation for the deadly Festival of Supremacy. But Sisko soon learns that Federation ideals won't come naturally to the reptilian species that praises survival of the fittest over all. Can Sisko keep his crew alive, impress the Tzenkethi Autarch, and keep the Romulans from convincing warmongers that they reign supreme?

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

STAR TREK DEFIANT #10 CVR A FEEHAN

IDW-PRH

OCT231335

OCT231336 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #10 CVR B UNZUETA

OCT231337 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #10 CVR C DE MARTINIS

OCT231338 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #10 CVR D 10 FEEHAN B&W

OCT231339 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #10 CVR E 25 LENDL

OCT231340 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #10 CVR F 50 LENDL

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Mike Feehan

The Defiant crew makes way for its next bounty: Berlinghoff Rasmussen, infamous time-traveling thief and con man. Berlinghoff has escaped custody on Starbase 214 and has his sights set on tech from the forbidden planet and final resting place of Captain Christopher Pike, Talos IV. With top-secret orders from Starfleet, Worf and his crew are to intercept the target without being detected by anyone… including the Federation.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

STAR TREK PICARDS ACADEMY #4 CVR A BOO

IDW-PRH

OCT231341

OCT231342 – STAR TREK PICARDS ACADEMY #4 CVR B JONES

OCT231343 – STAR TREK PICARDS ACADEMY #4 CVR C 10 COPY KANGAS B&W

(W) Sam Maggs (A) Greco Ornella (CA) Sweeney Boo

Time's up! It's Evasive Maneuvers exam day, the only shot Picard has at graduating early… and getting off Earth and far away from home. He's as ready as he can be and actually feels like he can trust some of his group partners. But little does he know, their first test in space will bring an unexpected challenge-one the cadets would never find in their textbooks!

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

STAR TREK SNW SCORPIUS RUN #5 CVR A HERNANDEZ

IDW-PRH

OCT231344

OCT231345 – STAR TREK SNW SCORPIUS RUN #5 CVR B GORMAN

OCT231346 – STAR TREK SNW SCORPIUS RUN #5 CVR C VILCHEZ

OCT231347 – STAR TREK SNW SCORPIUS RUN #5 CVR D 10 HERNANDEZ B&W

OCT231348 – STAR TREK SNW SCORPIUS RUN #5 CVR E 25 LEVENS

(W) Ryan Parrott (A / CA) Angel Hernandez

Captain Pike's worst nightmare has come to fruition. Under immense gravitational waves on the racecourse, the Enterprise's shields have collapsed, her hull integrity is failing, and the ship is being torn apart, piece by piece. All the while, Spock is aboard an alien vessel of foreign tech, among a crew desperate to push on and win Zephyx's race. He just may be the Enterprise crew's only hope for survival, but can he persuade the others to defy Zephyx when their home planet is on the line, and can he do so in time?

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #8 CVR A MYER

IDW-PRH

OCT231359

(W) Erik Burnham (A / CA) Sarah Myer

Once upon a time, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles encountered Mr. Ogg, a card-carrying trickster type from an alternate dimension. Now he's back and it's no more Mr. Nice Guy as Ogg charges the Turtles with a crime that they're most definitely guilty of, and Raphael is the guiltiest of all! It's an extradimensional accusation of the meta kind-with some bonus extraterrestrials to boot in the form of Wingnut and Screwloose-all in this issue of Saturday Morning Adventures!

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #9 CVR A LAWRENCE

IDW-PRH

OCT231363

OCT231364 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #9 CVR B SCHOENING

OCT231365 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #9 CVR C 10 LEVINS

OCT231366 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #9 CVR D 25 LEVINS

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Dan Schoening (CA) Jack Lawrence

Shredder and Krang have finally succeeded in forging a blade capable of cutting through time and space! Called to action to stop Shredder from committing more continuum crimes, the Teenage Mutant Turtles encounter enemies and allies old and new – or maybe new and old? – as the timeline is threatened. Don't miss this first issue of Saturday Morning Adventures: The Eddiku Trilogy!

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

TMNT UNTOLD DESTINY OF FOOT CLAN #2 CVR A SANTOLOUCO

IDW-PRH

OCT231367

OCT231368 – TMNT UNTOLD DESTINY OF FOOT CLAN #2 CVR B NEO

OCT231369 – TMNT UNTOLD DESTINY OF FOOT CLAN #2 CVR C 10 COPY

(W) Erik Burnham (A / CA) Mateus Santolouco

Oroku Karai has found herself caught in a power struggle with the mysterious Dog Star Clan, a struggle she intends to win…But a surprise encounter with the leader of these would-be rivals yields a shocking revelation that could spell disaster for Karai's claims to her rank among the Foot. Will Karai fold under pressure or rise up to claim her birthright?

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

JOHNNY BOO HC VOL 14 IS BORED BORED BORED

IDW-PRH

OCT231370

(W) James Kochalka (A / CA) James Kochalka

Johnny Boo lets Squiggle borrow his magic hammer so Squiggle can work on a mysterious project, but that leaves Johnny Boo with nothing to do today. He has lots of great ideas about how to spend his time while he waits, but – oh NO! – ends up getting bored of each and every one of them. Not to worry, though. Joined by Squiggle, the Ice Cream Monster, and a BIG new friend, Johnny Boo will still have a hilarious adventure… and maybe even learn something about sharing! It's the perfect book for any bored kid, from Eisner-winning cartoonist James Kochalka.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

