Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder #4 Preview: Ninja Footnotes

Shredder climbs mountains to meet ancient Foot Mystics in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder #4. What could possibly go wrong?

Article Summary Shredder ascends Japanese mountains to awaken the ancient Foot Mystics in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder #4.

This pivotal issue from IDW drops January 7th, 2026, with variant covers and a treacherous mystical journey.

The Foot Mystics may hold the secret to defeating Shredder’s new enemy, the Mourner—old power awakens for bold conflict.

This Wednesday, January 7th, IDW Publishing releases Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder #4, hitting stores nationwide. Observe the synopsis:

The Shredder's quest takes him deep into the mountains of Japan, where he visits the temple of the Foot Mystics, an ancient sect that went dormant centuries ago. Shredder had hoped to leave their strange cult to history, but they may hold the key to defeating his powerful new enemy, the Mourner. The path is treacherous, and the Shredder will have to face more than the elements as he ascends to the secret Foot outpost.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder #4

by Dan Watters & Michele Bandini, cover by Mateus Santolouco

IDW Publishing

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 220 per carton

On sale Jan 07, 2026 | 32 Pages | 82771403435600411

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

82771403435600421 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder #4 Variant B (Bandini) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403435600431 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder #4 Variant C (Ruan) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403435600441 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder #4 Variant RI (10) (Bandini B&W) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403435600451 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder #4 Variant RI (25) (Ruan Full Art) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

