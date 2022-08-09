Tezcatlipoca: Crime Novel by Kiwamu Sato Coming from Yen Press

Yen Press announced they would publish Tezcatlipoca, a crime novel by the prolific Kiwamu Sato that won the 165th Naoki Prize and the 34th Yamamoto Shugoro Prize. No stranger to prestigious awards, Sato's debut work QJKJQ was the winner of the Edogawa Ranpo Award, with his follow-up work Ank: a mirroring ape winning the Haruhiko Oyabu Award and the Eiji Yoshikawa Literature Newcomer Award. The Yen On release of Tezcatlipoca marks the first of Sato's prestigious novels to be translated to English.

Sato's works often feature tangled relationships and ruthless, flawed characters who might be the worst of the worst but are stuck with each other until the tragic end. The synopsis of Tezcatlipoca reads:

In the wake of a brutal war with a rival cartel, a certain drug lord flees Mexico and ends up halfway around the world, where he runs into a Japanese organ broker doing business in Jakarta. After their fateful meeting, the two of them travel to Japan in order to establish a new business in the organ trade. There, the former cartel leader takes a young, lonely boy under his wing. These three lives gradually become inextricably entangled in a web of crime, violence, and human flesh…

Kiwamu Sato's Tezcatlipoca has received critical acclaim from other lauded Japanese authors, such as Miyuki Miyabe (Brave Story, All She Was Worth) and Shion Miura (The Great Passage, The Easy Life In Kamusari), as well as celebrated figures in the world of Japanese media, such as Mamoru Oshii (director of Ghost in the Shell) and Paru Itagaki (mangaka of BEASTARS). As the publisher of prestigious Japanese works, such as Keigo Higashino's The Miracles of the Namiya General Store and Tomihiko Morimi's The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl, Yen On is thrilled to welcome Tezcatlipoca and Kiwamu Sato to the English-reading world.

Yen Press will publish Tezcatlipoca in hardcover and digital in February 2023.