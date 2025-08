Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW, Valiant | Tagged:

That Valiant San Diego Comic-Con SDCC 2025 Preview Ashcan In Full

That Valiant San Diego Comic-Con SDCC 2025 Preview Ashcan In Full

At San Diego Comic-Con, Valiant Entertainment issued a Valiant Beyond Preview Edition, previewing all four of the Valiant Beyond title, a kind of Absolute Ultimate Valiant, for Bloodshot, Shadowman, X-O Manowar and Harbinger. Titles that are now older than Fantastic Four #1 was when Valiant first started. I know. And doing so, via Alien Books and IDW, a new anthology X-O Manowar Black, White And Gold, in the fashion of the Marvel/DC Black, White And Red series, and a new manga series, Badducks. Here is the ashcan in full… so you don't have to pay $30 up on eBay.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!