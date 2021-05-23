That's Showbiz in Mister Miracle The Source of Freedom #1 [Preview]

A new Mister Miracle series, starring Shilo Norman, hits stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, by Brandon Easton and Fico Ossio. And if that creative team wasn't a good enough reason to check this one out on its own — and it should be, for the record — DC gives us a full scene of the titular Mister Miracle performing a death-defying stunt live on camera in this preview of Mister Miracle The Source of Freedom #1.

MISTER MIRACLE THE SOURCE OF FREEDOM #1 (OF 6)

(W) Brandon Easton (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Yanick Paquette

Spinning out of DC Future State, the story of how Shilo Norman became the Mister Miracle of tomorrow starts here. The Mister Miracle show used to be the hottest ticket in town, whether you caught him onstage escaping from perilous traps or spotted him on the streets of Metropolis taking out bad guys. What Shilo Norman forgot is the first rule of both showbiz and super-heroing: always leave them wanting more. Now it's time to start showing the world what a miracle man can do. Showbiz/superhero rule #2: timing is everything. There's a new performer in town who wants to knock Mister Miracle off his pedestal and stake a claim to his famous moniker! Can Shilo break free of this trap? (Why yes, that is a clue.)

