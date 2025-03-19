Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

The Absolute Joker Of Absolute Batman Is Something Else (Spoilers)

The Absolute Joker of Absolute Batman is something else entirely... and may need quite the explanation (Big Honking BatSpoilers)

Article Summary The Absolute Joker boasts wealth, seen at a semiconductor plant akin to Philips', showing his vast financial power.

With a fortune rivaling top billionaires, Joker's power now lies in his immense wealth, not just his madness.

Absolute Batman explores a reversed dynamic, with Joker's financial influence making him hard to defeat.

Absolute Joker's horrifying secret involves disturbing imagery, adding a dark twist.

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! We saw the Absolute Joker of Absolute Batman at the end of the first issue of the series by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta. A figure seen halfway around the world, checking in on his semiconductor manufacturing plant. Like the one that Philips owns. And a real indicator of wealth.

The thirty richest people in the world have a fortune of fifty billion dollars or more. I mean, he's not Elon Musk or Larry Ellison. At least, not yet.

But in Absolute Batman, that makes The Joker not in the one per cent, which would be eight million people, but in the 0.000005%. Reflecting the concerns of today rather than 1939, The Joker's power is derived from money, and exercised thus. His involvement in Gotham and with the Black Mask gang is sure to be exposed, but with Batman coming from the exact opposite direction. Their roles have been somewhat reversed, and this Joker may be a lot harder to take down when he can buy his way out of anything. But Absolute Batman #6, out today, with Absolute Batman taking down the Party Animals, our first glimpse of Joker since, suggests a real horrorshow behind this character, and that pale skin of his.

It does appear that Absolute Joker is somehow feeding off the blood of black children, the living corpses of whom he is dressing himself in. That's how it appears, anyway. I am sure there will be some creative clarification over what is going on, at some point, but damn, that's quite the image to end on. Absolute Batman #6 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published by DC Comics today.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #6

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

THIS IS IT! CATCH UP TO ARC ONE BEFORE THE START OF ARC TWO! Bruce Wayne, a young man who has built his entire life on leveling up, on becoming a bigger man than both his enemies and the obstacles that stand in his way, will have to break down the Black Mask and his gang of Party Animals. Will he be able to do this without the help of his unlikely new MI6 ally, Alfred Pennyworth? And how do his childhood friends–Edward Nygma, Waylon Jones, Harvey Dent, and Oswald Cobblepot (among others)–play a crucial role in Batman's legacy as Gotham's Vigilante? Absolute Batman's first story arc, The Zoo concludes with this larger-than-life story, while introducing a few new elements to come in arc 2. You'd have to be Absolutely MAD to miss it! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/19/2025

