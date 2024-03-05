Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Claudia Balboni, David Quinn, The Addiction, vincent zurzolo

The Addiction Launches Exclusives Featuring Artgerm, David Mack, More

Created by Vincent Zurzolo and David Quinn with art by Claudia Balboni, The Addiction is a unique combo of strange powers and the fight against drug addiction.

Bleeding Cool readers probably best know Vincent Zurzolo as President of Metropolis Collectibles and Comic Connect, one of the best-known high-end vintage comics sellers around. As we told you last October, Zurzolo has teamed up with David Quinn, the writer known for the likes of Faust, Night Vision, and 777: The Wrath to launch a new comic book called The Addiction. Drawn by Eisner-nominated artist Claudia Balboni (Star Trek, True Blood), The Addiction is the story of Dr. Niki Tino, a dedicated doctor whose life takes a dramatic turn when a drug cartel targets her. After a life-threatening encounter, Niki acquires unique abilities, giving her a second chance to combat drug addiction in an extraordinary way.

After selling over 10,000 copies of The Addiction Premiere at NYCC last October, Zurzolo and Quinn have now unveiled exclusive collector's editions of their comic book series. These special editions, which include luxe foil, embossed, UV variant cover #1s, signed copies, and CGC graded copies, are available exclusively through The Addiction Online Store.

In the wake of this successful launch, Zurzolo expressed his appreciation for the support of fans. "Powered by the energy of the fans who came and spent their hard-earned money on our premiere NYC Variant Editions at NYCC, we've launched a full-service Addiction website, with preview pages, background information, and an online store – check it out, and choose from everything that we sold in NYC – books, prints, trading cards – plus, exclusive limited variants only available online."

Quinn also shared his gratitude for the positive reception of the comic. "The warm reception from fans, especially those buying their first comic from us, has been overwhelming. With The Addiction now available globally, whether signed or unsigned, or even CGC Graded, it allows our story to reach a worldwide audience directly from the creators."

The team bringing the comic to life also includes colorist Brad Simpson, and letterer Dave Sharpe. The spotlight also shines on the covers by artists Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, David Mack, Andres Labrada, Amanda Conner, Alitha Martinez, Robotcat, Claudia Balboni, and Tim Vigil adding to the series' unique look.

