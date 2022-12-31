The Approach #3 Preview: Hunters Become Hunted

This week we're bringing you a preview of The Approach #3, in stores this Wednesday from BOOM! Studios. In this issue, the tables are turned and the hunters become the hunted.

THE APPROACH #3

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT220350

(W) Jeremy Haun, Jason A. Hurley (A) Jesus Hervas (CA) Jeremy Haun

The monster could strike at any time and any place, and it's up to Mac and Abi to figure out how to stop it, while the surviving passengers do what they can to find refuge from the horror! With Jake as their eye in the sky, can Abi and Mac discover the looming monstrosity before it kills again?

In Shops: 1/4/2023

SRP: $3.99

