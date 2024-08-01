Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged:

The Arrow's Debut and Other Stories at Centaur, Up for Auction

Considered the first post-Superman costumed superhero, The Arrow took a proto-Batman approach to fighting crime via fear and intimidation.

Article Summary The Arrow, comics' first post-Superman archer hero, debuted in Funny Pages V2#10 (Centaur, 1938).

Created by Paul Gustavson, The Arrow used fear tactics to fight crime, reminiscent of a proto-Batman approach.

The Arrow’s alter ego is slowly revealed, showcasing his investigative skills and military intelligence role.

The Arrow's Golden Age significance makes his early issues highly sought after by serious comic book collectors.

Widely considered the first costumed comic book hero to appear after Superman and comics' first archer superhero, The Arrow was the creation of Paul Gustavson, whose other early Golden Age credits include Fantom of the Fair and Man of War for Centaur, The Angel beginning in Marvel Comics #1, and humor strips for DC Comics in Action Comics #5-9 and Batman #1. The Arrow debuted in Funny Pages V2#10 (Centaur, 1938), and became a cover featured mainstay of that title, as well as getting his own brief series. An incredibly underappreciated and historic key, there's a CGC GD/VG 3.0 Cream to off-white pages copy of Funny Pages V2#10 (Centaur, 1938), as well as many other issues of Funny Pages featuring the Arrow and more up for auction in the 2024 August 1 – 2 Rarities of the Golden Age Comics Showcase Auction #40259 at Heritage Auctions.

Hitting newsstands less than three months after Superman's debut in Action Comics #1, Funny Pages v2 #10 arguably established The Arrow as the comic book version of the pulp-style man of mystery months before Batman's arrival in comics in Detective Comics #27. The character used his skill, investigative prowess, and ability to make villains fear him (via taunting messages delivered via arrow, and his cloaked appearance) to defeat criminals. The mystery of The Arrow's alter ego begins to be revealed in Funny Pages #38, as a former colleague of his reaches out to the man (still unnamed, and his face not shown) he knows must be The Arrow for help solving the murder of his father. Funny Pages v4 #4 later drops another piece of the puzzle, as The Arrow's face is revealed, as is his role in military intelligence.

Because of the character's role in the timeline of the development of the superheroes of the Golden Age, the Arrow's appearance in Funny Pages and elsewhere are highly sought after by collectors. Funny Pages v2 #10 is an underappreciated Golden Age key, while Arrow #3 is particularly rare, and Funny Pages #40 is perhaps the most desired cover of the run. Separately, the Mad Ming covers of Funny Pages #37 and #38 are among the toughest of that run. A historic part of the Golden Age, there's a CGC GD/VG 3.0 Cream to off-white pages copy of Funny Pages V2#10 (Centaur, 1938), as well as many other issues of Funny Pages featuring the Arrow and more up for auction in the 2024 August 1 – 2 Rarities of the Golden Age Comics Showcase Auction #40259 at Heritage Auctions.

Funny Pages V2#10 (Centaur, 1938) CGC GD/VG 3.0 Cream to off-white pages. Considered "scarce" by Overstreet, and given an "8" or "rare" by Gerber's Photo-Journal Guide to Comics, this is one of the few copies that we have ever offered. The first appearance of the Arrow (in a blue costume), by Paul Gustavson. Martin Filchock cover. Gill Fox art. CGC notes, "Cover detahed." Overstreet 2023 GD 2.0 value = $595; VG 4.0 value = $1,190. CGC census 7/24: 2 in 3.0, 10 higher.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!