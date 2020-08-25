The Back Order List 8/12/20: More Empyre, Manga, & Seven Secrets #1

Some Boom for the Week, With Secret Seven #1 Coming Out Strong Boom joins the Back Order List again as August's roars on, with various covers disappearing for three titles. Boom continues its fight for dominance in creator run books, with both covers of Alienated #5 and Something Is Killing Children #9 again on the Back Order List. Seven Secrets #1 also starts strong on the Back Order List with three different covers on the List, and Red Mother #7 rounding out Boom's entries this week.







Kodansha Jumps On With A Strong Showing The next company on the List is a first, with Kodansha making a strong showing on the Back Order List this week. Several mangas have disappeared from Diamond's warehouse from Kodansha, though much of the sparsity might be from book stores getting most of these mangas already. Chobits 20th Anniversary Edition HC and Saiyuki Original Series Resurrected Volume 2 HC, bring some past series back to English reading audiences, with newer series Beyond the Clouds Volume 2 and Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest Volume 4, all going on the Back Order List.

Viz Also Joins The List

Viz Publishing also sees some manga entries on the List this week, with manga making a strong showing on the Back Order List this week. Two entries from Viz on the List, with long-running Hayate The Combat Butler Volume 36 and Komi Can't Communicate Volume 8.

And Sublime Publishing With More Manga Finally, Sublime Publishing has two entries on the Back Order List, with Given Volume 3, and Toritan Birds of a Feather Volume 1. Most manga has still been going out to bookstores, so a surplus of manga seems to have been built up for August through Diamond to go to comic book shops after the pandemic Diamond shutdown.

Image, Less Than Usual Returning to the Back Order List mainstays, Image, of course, has books on the List, but less than usual. Big Girls #1 makes a strong debut going on the Back Order List fast. Excellence #9, Sonata #12, and Stealth #4 are all titles that have made a return to the Back Order List.





Keenspot, Bringing Parody to the List

Another entry not often seen Keenspot Entertainment joins the Back Order List with four different books. One cover each for The D Ward #3 and Junior High Horrors April Fools Special #1 and all three covers for the Yang Gang #1. Not timely parody, but all comics on the Back Order List.

Paper Movies on the List with some Steven Grant Goodness

Yet another publisher we don't see much of as Paper Movies brings Steven Grant to write multiple books for them, that end up on the Back Order List. Paper Movies sees Black Jackets GN, Borderlines Volume 1 GN, Her Name is Savage Volume 1 GN, and the Scorched Earth GN all getting on the List.

Scout Comics Gets More Titles on the List Again

Scout Comics ends up with three comics on the Back Order List and one trade paperback. North Bend returns to the List with #4 and is joined by Everglade Angels #2, Vlad Dracul #2, and the reissuing of Kyrra Alien Jungle Girl TP.

And the Publishers With One Book or Two Books

Then several publishers got on the Back Order list with just one comic. AWA has Devil's Highway #4 on the List, followed by Aftershock Comics having Join The Future #4. Ahoy Comics has Billionaire Island again on the List with #4, First Second got Daughters of Ys GN on the List, Mad Cave Studios gets Hellfighter Quin #4, and Zenescope gets Cover D of Robyn Hood Justice #2 on the Back Order List. Last but not least, Graphic Universe has the Lizard In A Zoot Suit GN, Antarctic Publishing joins with Shanna The Figrehair One Shot, and Atheneum Books for Young Readers get both the SC and HC for Beetle and The Hollowbones GN, on the Back Order List this week.

And then Dark Horse and IDW get on the Back Order List with two entries each. Dark Horse has two collections with both Avatar Last Airbender Omnibus The Promise TP and Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Move in Comics HC getting on the Back Order List. IDW has reprint comics on the List this week with G.I. Joe A Real American Hero Snake Eyes Origin and Usagi Yojimbo Color Classics #6.

Marvel Just Utterly Dominates Marvel is back and just getting almost every title they put out this week on the Back Order List. Starting with comics that have multiple covers as the Amazing Spider-Man #46, Captain Marvel #19, Empyre Avengers #2, Empyre X-Men #3, Star Wars Action Figure Variant Covers #1, and Venom #27 have both covers for each on the Back Order List.









Again Empyre's main title is on the Back Order list, with four of the five main covers for issue #5 on the List.

Finally, Marvel has the main cover for Empyre Captain America #2, Ghost-Spider #9 (despite plans to not physically publish it), the Immortal Hulk #36, Marauders #11, Star Wars Darth Vader #4, and the second print Variant Cover for Strange Academy #2 as Strange Academy keeps making it on the Back Order List.

So if any of these "back order titles" are of interest to you, grab them if you want them because Diamond won't likely be sending any more copies of these books. It's possible if LCBS return copies of these books, but not likely, and not likely anytime soon.