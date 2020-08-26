The Batman Villain The Riddler's First Appearance Auction Ending Today

The Batman trailer debuted to much excitement and acclaim over the weekend, and part of that is the teasing of The Riddler being the main antagonist in the film. Look for Riddler stuff to shoot through the roof on the aftermarket, as people begin snatching up copies of anything the villain has been in, especially the keys. Like this one, up for auction this week on ComicConnect, part of Event Auction #43. This is a CGC 2.0, so pretty wrecked, but if collectors are just looking for a way to add this to their collection cheap, now is the time. This one is currently sitting at $3,500 with bidding ending today. You can check out the book below.

The Batman Should Send Prices Soaring

origin & 1st app. the Riddler (10/48)

"You shouldn't be surprised to see the Joker, Catwoman, and Hugo Strange popping up in the first year of the Caped Crusader's exploits — they seem to have always been there, part of the furniture, a vital component of the Batman mythology. When moving on in the character's history, however, it's surprising to note how many iconic bat-villains and motifs came along much later in the series' development. Point out, for example, that the first appearance of the Riddler comes over 100 issues after the Dark Knight's debut, and the average fan will react with amazement and bewilderment. Wasn't he there from the beginning? Isn't he among the first bat-baddies that Batman encountered? It's a testament to how well Bill Finger crafted this origin story and new baddie that Edward Nigma, aka the Riddler, seems to have been there all along, his M.O. and style slotting immaculately into the existing Bat-mythos. A perfect foil for a character known for his exacting self-discipline and Sherlockian-level detective skills, the conniving, devious Prince of Puzzles (as noted on the issue's classic cover) was an instant success, and became so hugely popular for a time that he eclipsed even the evil Joker and was tapped as the first bat-villain in the smash hit 1960's TV series."

