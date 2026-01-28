The Beauty #1 Sells For $64 Raw After Hitting The Hulu Top Spot

Posted in: Comics, Disney+, Hulu, Image, TV | Tagged: ebay, Ignition Press, The Beauty

The Ryan Murphy adaptation of Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley's comic book The Beauty debuted three episodes last week on FX and Hulu in the US and Disney+ everywhere else. After the brutal reviews of Murphy's recent legal drama, All's Fair, The Beauty seemed to go over a little better for the showrunner with an 74% positive critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. And while official numbers are yet to be released, The Beauty hit the #1 spot on Hulu's Top 15 before week's end, and had the #1 viewed trailer in FX history.

And all this seems to have helped comic book sales as the original The Beauty #1 published by Image Comics landed on Key Collector Comics' Trending 20, leading popular YouTuber ComicTom101 to spotlight the issue as #4 on their Hot 10 Trending Comics (for the third week in a row) as raw copies sold as high as $64 on eBay, and the second printing for $20 and a CGC 9.8 copy for $240. A digital version of the comic is ready to be read for free on the Image Comics website as well.

Both hosts of the show, Tom and Russ, were positive about the adaptation. And since the show debutedm copies sold on eBay are averaging closer to a $40 for raw copies. The Beauty: Book One collection got a bump on Amazon too. And unlike most publishers these days, Ignition Press took a position on the current comic series with copies still available to comic shops to reorder of issues #1-3… each copy of which carries a unique serial number. Perhaps copy #1 of each cover is still sitting in the PRH warehouse, waiting to be reordered? And as one would expect from the veterans behind Ignition Press, the final order cutoff for The Beauty #4 is today, Monday, January 26th – perfectly timed to capitalise on the surge of interest generated by the show. Will orders go up from the last issue? Only time will tell…

No doubt creators Haun and Hurley were chuffed to see their names in the end credits of all three episodes. Haun is also an Executive Producer on the show, alongside Ignition Press CEO Eric Gitter and Head of Production Peter Schwerin, while Hurley is credited as Consultant. In addition to attending the New York premiere the week prior, the pair also hosted a viewing party for friends and family in their hometown, which Haun chronicled on social media and his Substack newsletter.

And as noted in the business feature on Forbes, Ignition also saw its logo on its first produced TV show just a year and a half after its founding and only six months into publishing. And they have their next streaming series and feature film in production at Netflix as part of the Extraction franchise, and another feature film greenlit at Netflix in The Leading Man.

Ignition Press will also be diving into live selling for the first time with Shawn "Big Clutch" Kirkham and eBay Live, offering Cullen Bunn and Aneke's Ripcord: The Cold Open with an exclusive cover by Aneke, limited to 500 copies printed with a unique serial number, first on Shawn's show, tonight on January 28th at 8pm EST/ 5pm PST or January 29th at 1am GMT in the UK. Sorry folks, at that time I will be getting my Beauty sleep. Here's The Beauty #4 fromk Ignition Press to come…

