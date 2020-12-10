The Beginning After the End: Tapas Offers Free Reading Day for Series

Tapas, the popular digital publisher of webcomics and novels, is celebrating the holiday season by inviting readers to spend "FREE Reading Day" on Thursday, December 10, with the #1 Action Fantasy series, The Beginning After the End. The FREE Reading Day is an opportunity to binge the beloved series before its return for season four on January 1, 2021.

The Beginning After the End is adapted from the Tapas original novel of the same title by TurtleMe and is a top series on the platform with more than 4.8M views of the comic and 7M+ views of the novel.

The Beginning After the End is a variation of the isekai genre, a magical tale of reincarnation in a different time and place. Imagine waking up to your birth with the knowledge you are King Grey – with unrivaled strength, wealth, and prestige in a world governed by martial ability. But beneath the glamorous exterior of a powerful king lurks the shell of man, devoid of purpose and will. Reincarnated into a new world filled with magic and monsters, the king has a second chance to relive his life. Correcting the mistakes of his past will not be his only challenge, however. Underneath the peace and prosperity of the new world is an undercurrent threatening to destroy everything he has worked for, questioning his role and reason for being born again.

