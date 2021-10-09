"The Beginning After the End" Webcomic Gets Yen Press Print Edition

Yen Press announced the graphic novel print edition release of The Beginning After the End, the hit webcomic written by TurtleMe with art by Fuyuki23 based on the Tapas original novel. The Beginning After the End is one of the most read series on the leading digital publisher of webcomics and novels, Tapas, with more than 13.3 million webcomic views and more than 14.4 million novel views for a combined readership of around 28 million.

"King Grey has unrivaled strength, wealth, and prestige in a world governed by martial ability. However, solitude lingers closely behind those with great power. Beneath the glamorous exterior of a powerful king lurks the shell of a man devoid of purpose and will.

Reincarnated into a new world filled with magic and monsters, the king has a second chance to relive his life. Correcting the mistakes of his past will not be his only challenge, however. Underneath the peace and prosperity of the new world is an undercurrent threatening to destroy everything he has worked for, questioning his role and reason for being born again."

"While the craft of storytelling has evolved alongside technology in order to be consumed on a screen instead of paper, it's a great honor to have my story printed and distributed on paper so that my beloved readers and myself can physically hold it and keep it as a part of our bookshelves," said TurtleMe, the creator of The Beginning After the End. "Thank you, Fuyuki, for bringing my novel to life with your art, and thank you to Tapas and Yen Press for making all of this happen."

"Partnering with a world-class publisher like Yen Press is a dream come true for all involved," said Alex R. Carr, Senior Director of Publisher Development at Tapas Media. "This is a momentous next step for creator TurtleMe and artist Fuyuki23, in terms of introducing this epic story to a brand-new audience, and it signals Tapas as a destination point for boundless stories and storytellers."

"As fans and advocates for art and storytelling, we at Yen Press love seeing the great things done by creators such as TurtleMe and Fuyuki23 and companies such as Tapas to share webcomics and novels with the world," said Mark de Vera, Sales and Marketing Director at Yen Press. "It is an honor to bring to print The Beginning After the End, a series that we feel fits right in with the many other works that have found a home at Yen Press."

Yen Press will announce the launch date of the print edition of The Beginning After the End at a later date.