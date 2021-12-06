The Beginning of the Spider-Man 2099 Saga, Up for Auction

In 1992, Marvel launched the Marvel 2099 line featuring familiar Marvel characters reimagined for a dystopian future Marvel Universe in which America was controlled by oligarchs and their corrupt corporations. Spider-Man 2099 was the most successful title of the line, featuring the character Miguel O'Hara, an Irish-Mexican geneticist who attempted to duplicate the original Spider-Man's abilities and in the process accidentally caused half of his own DNA to be overwritten with a spider's genetic code. The character had a post-credits cameo in Sony's 2018 Oscar-winning animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and recently Sony confirmed that we'll be seeing him in action on the big screen again soon with the release of a first-look trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). There's a high-grade copy of the character's series debut in Spider-Man 2099 #1 (Marvel, 1992) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages up for auction in this week's 2021 December 5-6 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122149 at Heritage Auctions.

The Spider-Man 2099 / Miguel O'Hara character was created by Peter David and Rick Leonardi, and ahead of the launch of the Spider-Man 2099 title, material from that issue was debuted in Amazing Spider-Man #365, an expanded issue that commemorated the 30th anniversary of Spider-Man's first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15. Spider-Man 2099 #1 was then released three months later. Originally announced as a single series called The Marvel World of Tomorrow, the concept expanded to an entire line by the time it launched. But of all of the Marvel 2099 launches, this one is the most memorable by far. The series launch of an important character who appears to have an increasing role in Sony's Spider-Verse, there's a Spider-Man 2099 #1 (Marvel, 1992) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages up for auction in this week's 2021 December 5-6 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122149 at Heritage Auctions.

#1 (Marvel, 1992) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Origin of the Spider-Man of 2099. Red foil cover.