The Big Bad Plans of Zur-En-Arrh in This Week's Batman #146 (Spoilers)

This coming week's Batman #146 by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez and Michele Bandini sees the history of The Joker and Batman rewritten with key moments now given new perspectives. But there's plenty more besides as Bruce Wayne's backup personality Zur-En-Arrh, now in the Failsafe robot body, taking on the role of Batman in Gotham.

Working with Damian Wayne, who has doubts despite really wanting this Batman to be his father. And building an army or robots to solve for Gotham. The Amazo robots are known for being able to replicate the super powers of lots of other folk. Talking of whom…

With Zur-En-Arrh doing his best to persuade Superman. Is this before his Amazo robot steals his super powers? And is this part of the Absolute Power deprivation of superheroes power that is coming from Amanda Waller.

As to who Zur-En-Arrh believes is a villain, well, he seems to have a take closer to Ghost-Maker than Bruce Wayne has had of late.

With Harley Quinn now the target of this Batman, and Robin too, despite her recent roles in saving the world. It's all down to a changing decision.

And the Joker and the Batman defined as two sides of the same coin again. With Zur-En-Arrh making some very different decisions now. While in this coming week's Poison Ivy #21, showing her first meeting with Batman, it seems rather familiar to Zur-En-Arrh…

Batman has always been a terrorist. It's just that Zur-En-Arrh is being a bigger one.

BATMAN #146 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Michele Bandini (CA) Jorge Jimenez

The explosive Dark Prisons continues as Batman learns from an old mentor what Zur's plans are for Gotham City…and the world! Can the Dark Knight escape from a prison designed by the ultimate version of himself? And what nefarious role does The Joker play in all of this? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/2/2024

POISON IVY #21 CVR A JESSICA FONG

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong

Who's black, grey, and green all over? Batman. Uncover how Poison Ivy and the Dark Knight Detective himself first came to blows in the final chapter of G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara's unforgettable Origin of Species storyline.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/02/2024

