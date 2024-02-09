Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #142, Batman #143, chip zdarsky, joker

A Look At The Joker's Past And Future In Batman #143 Preview

Batman #143 by Chip Zdarsky, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi and Andrea Sorrentino, out next Tuesday, continues the story of the Joker,

Batman #143 by Chip Zdarsky, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi and Andrea Sorrentino, out next Tuesday, continues the story of the Joker, told from both the future and the past. And revealing plenty along the way. As there are more details of the Jokerisation of Gotham after his escape. The infection spread through everyone, triggered by laughter, turning every joke into a killing one.

And as it ends when it begins, the Batman is coming for the Joker for the last time… which is rather Dark Knight Returns in its attitude.

Yes, like that. But it also looks at the first time they met, as part of Joker Year One.

And the chemicals that transformed the Joker located and isolated. In the previous issue, we learned that one of Batman's mentors, Dr Daniel Captio, also approached the Joker, looking to train him as well.

We told you to pick up Batman: The Knight did we not?

And trailing Joker to take on Batman over a slight that Bruce Wayne had taken out on him. Without that punch, that temper, that uncontrolled mind from Bruce Wayne, might we have been denied the Joker as we now know him?

As Batman is tracking down the Joker, before he even knows his name… as well as revealing one of the Joker's earliest henchmen, Brian Biggling. So… how long will Brian Biggling last?

BATMAN #143 CVR A GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & STEFANO NESI

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli & Stefano Nesi

The terrifying tale of The Joker Year One continues as a mysterious figure from Batman's past comes into Joker's orbit, changing the Clown Prince of Crime forever! And what secrets does the re-formed Red Hood Gang have for Batman's future?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/13/2024

