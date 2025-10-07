Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: KO, scott snyder

Preparing For Battle (And Toy Sales) In DC's K.O. #1 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Scott Snyder's DC's K.O. #1 kicks off a massive, action-packed battle event with big superhero showdowns.

Heroes like Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman arm up with unique weapons for a high-stakes tournament.

The series aims for fun, over-the-top action without grim ideological conflicts—think Saturday morning cartoons.

Toy lines and collectibles are sure to follow, with new armors and gear spotlighted for major DC icons.

Scott Snyder previously talked about DC's K.O. just being a big fight between characters, for a purpose, but without the ideological lines of a Civil War. "So it's almost like the first time that we've gotten to do a big fight event. Marvel's done them a bunch. You have Avengers vs. X-Men, Secret Wars, Civil War. But I realised, like, we haven't actually done almost any of them. So for us, this is our knock-down, drag-out fight. But it's done in a way that isn't meant to be grim. It doesn't really hit them against each other in a way that has fault lines over deep issues. It is supposed to be something that you can enjoy. It has a very personal message, which I think will become apparent as you get closer to the end. So it's not just some kind of big escapist bubblegum thing. It's very much about what I think these superheroes are meant to stand for and represent to us, especially in difficult times. But it is coded in 10 layers of bloody candy fun. Out of control, violent candy fun. No edgelord bullshit. It is PG-13 in its own way. We'll have some red band issues, but overall, it is really supposed to get you that kid joy of Saturday morning cartoons on steroids. Who will win? That fun. Get you into stores."

And also into toy lines, of course, including the characters choosing their weapons to fight. So while Superman goes for the sun-encompassing brass knuckles, Superman and Wonder Woman get their choices, too.

So how soon will it be before the Justice Buster Two and the Godkiller Armour get all toyed up by Todd McFarlane's boys and girls, do you think? Swamp Thing and Detective Chimp, in comparison, just seem to have clubs, and Plastic Man? Himself. There are a lot of spikes to suddenly go around…

DC K.O. #1 (OF 4) by Scott Snyder and Javier Fernandez is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

DC K.O. #1 (OF 4)

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

DC'S MAJOR 2025 EVENT IS HERE! SCOTT SNYDER AND JAVIER FERNANDEZ WELCOME YOU TO THE SLUGFEST OF THE CENTURY! The Heart of Apokolips has transformed Earth into a hellscape in preparation for the return of Darkseid! The end of the DC Universe is here! The Justice League's only chance to defeat Darkseid is to enter a deadly tournament, an epic and over-the-top battle royale that will surprise you! The World's Greatest Heroes fight to become the champion to enter the ring against Darkseid, but there's a catch…the closer you get to the Heart of Apokolips, the more it corrupts you, changes you into something dangerous. Which DC character has what it takes to make it to the end? Who is willing to do what it takes to win it all, even if it means taking down their friends and family? You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts! $5.99 10/8/2025

