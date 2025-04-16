Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: James Howlett, wolverine

The Big Unexpected Character Return For Wolverine #8 (Spoilers)

The Big Unexpected Character Return For Wolverine #8 by Saladin Ahmed and Martin Coccolo (Spoilers)

Wolverine #8 marks 400 issues with a surprising character return from Wolverine's past.

This issue explores Wolverine's family connections, tied to the upcoming Mother's Day.

Elizabeth Howlett, Wolverine's mother, is reintroduced in an unexpected twist.

A celebration issue featuring big action, key appearances, and bonus story by Daniel Warren Johnson.

Today's Wolverine #8 from Saladin Ahmed and Martin Coccolo is also Wolverine #400 if you add up all the individual issues together, and they clearly wanted to bring a headline splash by bringing back a major character in Wolverine's life. And we needed something top make up for the return of Romulus. I mean seriously. But as well as the big actoion sequences in this issue…

… we also get character pieces with Wolverine enjoying, tangentially, the joys of a family life.]

Set in and around Mother's Day… which is in a month's time in the USA. And if you are in the UK, you missed it.

This all counterbalances with Wolverine spending the night alone, although someone, it seems, knows where he is.

And gets a letter, with a scent he recognises, even if the reality of it all he rejects.

Happy Mother's Day, Wolverine.

Elizabeth Howlett, born Elizabeth Hudson, was the mother of Wolverine, or James Howlett, in the late nineteenth century, who mistreated her son as a result of the death of her first son, John, after he clawed her. He had an affair with the estate's groundkeeper Thomas Logan, who fathered James Howlett and killed her husband, John Howlett, for James to then kill Thomas in return. Elizabeth then cast out James, before killing herself with her husband's gun.

At one point when Wolverine was dead, in Astonishing Spider-Man And Wolverine #3, Elizabeth apologised to him and wanted to make things right, but Wolverine was returned to life by the Cosmic Cube.

While in an alternate future, in Wolverine: The End, the White Ghost states that Wolverine got his mutant gene from his mother, as might have been presumed from the claw marks she received from his dead elder brother. With the next issue, Wolverine #9 all scheduled for North American Mother's Day which, yes, includes Canada, hope much of this will be confirmed or contradicted?

WOLVERINE #8

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250742

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A/CA) Martin Coccolo

CELEBRATING 400 ISSUES OF WOLVERINE WITH THE FIGHT OF HIS LIFE!

• A massive issue you cannot afford to miss! WOLVERINE faces off with the ADAMANTINE! The WENDIGO is pulled into a deadly trap as a specter from Wolverine's past emerges – and the Wolverine story you never thought you'd see begins here!

• PLUS: A special celebratory bonus story by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON!

Note: Several key appearances are contained in this issue. PARENTAL ADVISORY Rated T+In Shops: Apr 16, 2025 SRP: $7.99

