The Bones Of The Gods Launches in Scout Comics November 2022 Soliicts

The Bones Of The Gods is a new fantasy launch from Branden Deneen and Mauricio Melo from Scout Comics in November, alongside the launches for sci-fi series Darkland by Nicholas Black and Serg Acuna, Category Zero Contact by Adem Kiamil and Ton Limae, and more in their November 2022 solicits and solicitations.

BONES OF THE GODS #1 (OF 6) CVR A MELO

SEP221962 – BONES OF THE GODS #1 (OF 6) CVR B 10 COPY UNLOCK MELO – 4.99

(W) Branden Deneen (A / CA) Mauricio Melo

Scout launches its latest high fantasy title! Twenty years after an epic battle between the world's two Gods, civilization has re-emerged from the ashes of that confrontation. The Gods destroyed each other during the epic fight, their shattered bones raining down below. It is said that these bone shards contain incredible power… if you can find one… if they even really exist. Esper Haddon is sixteen years old and frustrated with her life. She's the daughter of a protective warrior-turned-farmer, but she wishes for something, anything exciting to happen. However, after she discovers the bone of a God buried on her farm and dark forces come hunting for her, she may soon regret that wish.

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 4.99

DARKLAND #1 (OF 4) CVR A ACUNA

SEP221966 – DARKLAND #1 (OF 4) CVR B 10 COPY UNLOCK FONTANILI – 5.99

(W) Nicholas Black (A / CA) Serg Acuna

In the 24th-century, a young girl named Rose finds haven in an abandoned mall. When she is inadvertently thrust into the deadly remnants of America, Rose must learn to adapt if she wants to survive. Following closely in her wake is Zed, a notorious bounty hunter. With the odds stacked against her, will Rose make it?

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 5.99

CATEGORY ZERO CONFLICT #1

(W) Adem Kiamil (A) Ton Limae

Tensions heat up as rioters take to the streets in protest against Sanaxus and their brutality towards One Percenters. The truth behind STRIX's origin is uncovered and Jade shows that she has a much darker side to her!

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 4.99

RED WINTER FALLOUT #1 (OF 4)

(W) Michael Gordon (A) Alberto Massaggia

The last time we saw Joseph Winter, he was fleeing the scene of a massacre at the Moscow Oil Refinery which decimated the ranks of Kapotnya's rival gangs and left his father Eli dead. Now Joseph is on his own, desperate to find a way out of a city that seems hellbent on killing him. Vasily Andropov is out for blood, and the Moscow police force is closing in too – but then help comes from a very unlikely source. At the same time, local detective Max Voronin is assigned the Refinery case, all while an American agent is tasked with doing whatever it takes to keep a lid on what really happened.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 4.99

IMPOSSIBLE JONES NAUGHTY OR NICE #1 CVR A HAHN

SEP221971 – IMPOSSIBLE JONES NAUGHTY OR NICE #1 CVR B HAHN – 4.99

(W) Karl Kesel (A / CA) David Hahn

A Very Special Holiday Special! Holly Daze threatens to blow up the city, forcing IMP to play hero just as she's planning her own Holiday Heist! And IMP thought they were friends! :-( Added Bonus: a seasonal Even Steven story where his insistence that everything be equal is tested when he receives an anonymous gift-and returning the gesture is, well, impossible!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 4.99

VANITY ACT 2 #1 CVR A SCHMALKE

SEP221431 – VANITY ACT 2 #1 CVR B 10 COPY UNLOCK – 4.99

(W) Jurii Kirnev (A) Natalia Tsarevnikova (CA) Joseph Schmalke

The fourth chapter of the notorious Elizabeth Bathory's biopic graphic novel depicts the horrors of the century in which she lived. It was an age of endless religious wars and xenophobia. Men were consumed with fighting for their lands, faith, and ideologies, while the role of women was to give birth and raise more soldiers to perpetuate the wars over abstract ideas. No wonder there was a woman who decided to stop this cycle-and no wonder she was considered mad.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 4.99

AZZA THE BARBED #3 (OF 5) CVR A BURTON

SEP221960 – AZZA THE BARBED #3 (OF 5) CVR B – 4.99

(W) Pat Shand (A / CA) Rio Burton

A darkness has been unleashed upon the place that banished Azza… and it wears her face. It is now up to Azza to return to her homeland and face the evil that she unleashed. Will she be able to make her stand before her sister Ali succumbs to this horrific power?

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 4.99

CODE 45 #5 (OF 5)

(W) Benjamin Hunting (A) joe Ng

Rescuing Nikki means escaping the subterranean dragon's den with her sanity, and her life, forcing Vanessa into a final confrontation with the malevolent forces that rule Montreal's metro tunnels. With the help of an unlikely ally, Vanessa and Nikki are given one last chance to save themselves from the darkness that surrounds them.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 4.99

ETERNUS #4

(W) Don Handfield, Anastazja Davis (A) Andy Owens, Alex Nascimento (CA) Rob Prior

Heracles and Mina finally find the man they've been looking for and get closer to the truth of who murdered Zeus. Persephone reveals to Julian the dark secret of her Mystery Cult, forcing the new Emperor to the Pagan side. But is it too late for the old gods to regain their foothold against the rapidly spreading religion of the One God?

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 5.99

FOREVER FORWARD #3 (OF 5) CVR A KANGAS

SEP221969 – FOREVER FORWARD #3 (OF 5) CVR B ARMENTARO – 4.99

(W) Zack Kaplan (A) Arjuna Susini (CA) Liana Kangas

2187: A hundred and fifty years into the future. Hunted by advanced A.I. robots, Moody and his friends have turned into survivalist warriors, only to be caught when they jump into a future with an empire of malignant robots who have enslaved humanity to build a better future. The only way to find the technology to go back is to either outsmart the most intelligent A.I. ever invented, or hand over the time travel secrets to humanity's overlords. The future can only get better!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 4.99

LIFE AND DEATH OF THE BRAVE CAPTAIN SUAVE #2

(W) Joseph Sieracki (A) Kelly Williams

The epic tale of Captain Suave and his beloved sidekick continues in an issue brimming with action and intrigue! After narrowly escaping with his life, our homeless hero finds himself accompanying a merry band of derelicts through some of the seedier parts of Cleveland, Ohio. But when a fair maiden's honor is at stake, the Debonair Duo's new allies quickly turn from friends to foes, and an all out superhero battle royale breaks loose! Don't miss this legendary follow-up to what surely someone must be calling the best comic ever made by anyone anywhere!

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 4.99

LOCUST BALLAD OF MEN #4

(W) Massimo Rosi (A) Alex Nieto

Max and Stella's escape moves ever closer to its dramatic climax. As they fight their way through this desperate and fierce world will there be peace or only more horror? Find out in this final chapter, where all paths find their end.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 5.99

MEGA CENTURIONS #5 (OF 5)

(W) Jon Parrish (A / CA) Dexter Wee

While running from her brother Nal, the Grey Knight comes clean. Now that the Mega Centurions know the truth, how are they going to stop her brother from taking her away? The double-sized ending.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 5.99

MR EASTA #2

(W) Kit Wallis (A / CA) Kit Wallis

If you study really, really hard at little-assassins school, you too could become the third-best contract killer in the galaxy! When Mr. Easta is reunited with a childhood classmate, Bob, it's more guns than roses… Easta is her next target!

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 4.99

THUD DOUBLE VISION MAGAZINE #2

(W) Bryan Peabe Odiamar (A) Bryan Peabe Odiamar

Bo has just learned of Thud's existence and is having a hard time processing it. Thud has run into BDSM, and in a foolish attempt to learn more about his past, he just ends up learning more about BDSM than he wanted to and now they're hunting him down. With the help of Kaye, Bo is out of the hospital early and on the search for Thud. But will he make contact?

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 9.99

TRISKELE #6

(W) Felipe Pan (A / CA) Monaramis

Alec and his friends set off on their journey back to the lake where their adventures started. Unbeknownst to them, however, a new threat remains – one that will test their heart and spirit to the utmost limit.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 5.99

BEHEMOTH #3

(W) Chris Kipiniak (A / CA) J. K. Woodward

The struggle between Rex and Rayne over Pack leadership comes to a head when the team, weakened by the shocking events of last issue, gets its first mission. But once the fighting starts, everything changes. In order to survive, Theresa is forced to choose between who she hoped to be and what she must become.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BROKEN SOULS BALLAD #4 HELL IS FOR KIDS

(W) Massimo Rosi, Ludovica Ceregatti (A / CA) Ludovica Ceregatti

The final episode of the body horror series is here! The siblings are conjoined,

desperate, but together. They are powerful, but at the same time so fragile. St. Abigail's Institution, like a mausoleum commemorating their pain, is ready to fall-and their lives are ready to take shape and begin.

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 4.99

PHANTASMAGORIA #3

(W) El Torres (A / CA) Joe Bocardo

In the sewers of London, Drodd and his companions are hunting the Intruder from the Other Side and the Ghost Lens it is building. In the wet darkness below the city, the Intruder is waiting for them, surrounded by ghosts and even worse things. Meanwhile, Professor Hawke returns to Bedlam in search of Drodd… only to find a deadly trap!

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 4.99

QUICK CLOCKWORK KNIGHT TP

(W) Thane Benson (A / CA) Thane Benson

The first Scoot-Launch Interactive book! In these all-ages, scholastic-sized trades, the reader makes decisions throughout the book with many possible paths for the story to take. Quick's companion is taken by a flying creature and the knight must make his way through the Haunted Tower to rescue him. Many dangers await and Quick may find himself falling all the way back to the beginning of the journey if he makes a wrong choice! Thane Benson's artistic talents shine in this fun adventure he also authored. This is a book that can be enjoyed multiple times as different paths are taken!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 14.99