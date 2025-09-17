The Cancellation Of Magik #10 And What Comes Next In 2026? (Spoilers)

Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Ahley Allen, Arthur Hesli, doctor strange, from the ashes, german peralta, Magik, new mutants

Magik was an X-Men comic book that defied the odds in the From The Ashes relaunch. The X-Men Group editor, Tom Brevoort, had repeatedly expressed a disdain for the character of Illyana Rasputin over the decades, but that "In the past, I haven't liked Magik pretty much at all. But that doesn't mean that the character doesn't have fans, lots of them. And being in the position that I'm in now means that I can prevent her from being written in the manner that used to irritate me. So there's no problem with using her." And Magik by Ashley Allen, German Peralta and Arthur Hesli did very well in the charts, beating its other solo rivals, such as Exceptional X-Men and often Uncanny X-Men and X-Men. Despite all this, it seemed to fall foul of the ten-issue cut-off. And, bizarrely, that was that. Or maybe not.

The X-Men books are going on hiatus for three months, replaced with the Age Of Revelation titles. And while some of the books are one-on-one replacements for the usual books, there isn't one for Magik, a character who it seems is killed, then revived as the demonic Darkchylde in this new Age Of Revelation future.

But in today's Magik #10, the final issue, we get the news of what comes next. Or, at least, that there is something coming next.

The same creative team return with a new book, presuambly following on from Magik. Which concludes today with some hanging threads.

A new team of young mutants being led by Dani Moonstar? A school?

Is this time for a new New Mutants in 2026? By Ashley Allen, German Peralta and Arthur Hesli? Or will Magik be the new Sorcerer Supreme and get a brand new series as a result?? Place your bets, ladies and gentlemen, place your bets.

Magik #10 by Ashley Allen, German Peralta and Arthur Hesli

TO THE BITTER END! To save her friend, can she and Moonstar defeat an entire army of magic hunters? Or is Liminal still pulling her strings?

AMAZING X-MEN #2

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Mahmud Asrar

OUT OF THE FRYING PAN AND INTO THE HELLFIRE!

X YEARS LATER, the X-Men find themselves at the mercy of the Darkchild and her demon knight, the Juggernaut! Can the X-Men escape Providence, or will they join the residents of that cursed city in damnation? A new ally joins them, but new truths coming to light threaten to tear them apart! On Sale 11/5

Written by Eve L. Ewing

Art by Francesco Mortarino

GUERILLA WARFARE!

X YEARS LATER, Bronze, Ms. Marvel, Rift, Melee, and their guerilla flotilla make their way upriver, evading the surveillance of both Revelation and the U.S. Army. It's clear that their recently-rescued charge Lyrebird is not who he seems to be. And withholding some details leaves his life on the line, as the team approaches the Limbo Lands… and the truth.11/26

Written by EVE L. EWING

Art and Cover by FRANCESCO MORTARINO

TARGET: DARKCHILD!

X YEARS LATER, MELEE, BRONZE, RIFT, COLOSSUS, MS. MARVEL and the crew of the Dragonfly face DARKCHILD herself. She wants something they have, and she has something they want. But just when they need to band together most, their group of insurgents is being torn apart by lies and deception. Will they escape with their lives or be swallowed by the whims of the Limbo Lands?

