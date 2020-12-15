The Cast Of Generations: Shattered – And When They Debuted

DC Comics titles today have ads for Generations: Shattered, the cross-time caper led by Dan Jurgens, spinning out of Detective Comics #1027 and Dark Nights: Death Metal and maybe, just maybe, having some relevance to Future State and what will follow it. And laying out when and where the various characters have their origins.

BATMAN DEBUT: 1939 This is the original, purple gloves-wearing Dark Knight, representing the foundational Golden Age of comics.

SINESTRO DEBUT: 1961 We meet Sinestro at his origin, as a member of the Green Lantern Corps.

SUPERBOY DEBUT: 1945 Straight from the 30th century, it's young Clark Kent during his time in the Legion of Super-Heroes.

KAMANDI DEBUT: 1972 The Last Boy on Earth debuted in the 70s, but hails from a savage post-apocalyptic future.

STARFIRE DEBUT: 1980 Starfire joins from the character's earliest 1 days as a main player in The New Teen Titans.

BOOSTER GOLD DEBUT: 1986 Born in the 25th century, he became a fan favourite as a member of Justice League International.

DR. LIGHT DEBUT: 1985 A heroic counterpart to the villain of the same name, and Justice League and Doom Patrol alum.

STEEL DEBUT 1993 First put on his armour in one of the comic events of the 1990s, "The Death of Superman!'

Here's the solicitation for when it comes.

GENERATIONS SHATTERED #1

DC COMICS

OCT207029

A threat of cosmic proportion to DC's newest (and oldest) universe compels one of the most unusual groups of heroes ever assembled to take on the most mysterious foe they have ever encountered. What started in Detective Comics #1027 explodes out of Dark Nights: Death Metal to tell the story of the generations-spanning history of the DC Universe! Join the original Batman, Kamandi, Starfire, Sinestro, Booster Gold, Dr. Light, Steel, and Sinestro in their quest to save the universe before time runs out…In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 SRP: $9.99

