The Church of Blood Gets Evangelical Rebranding In Titans (Spoilers)

In DC Comics, Sebastian Blood VIII was a power-hungry priest and head of the Church of Blood, after killing off his father and taking on the mantle...

In DC Comics, Sebastian Blood VIII, is a power-hungry priest and head of the Church of Blood, after killing off his father and taking on the Brother Blood mantle, as is tradition. The Brother Blood was a result of Jesus Christ's prayer shawl giving the owner superhuman abilities, which was usually used for evil. This Brother Blood was then killed by his successor, Sebastian Blood IX. The Church Of Blood was a conspiracy organisation, controlling millions, but it seems we have yet another new Sebastian Blood, and a bit of a brand makeover. The Church Of Blood is no more… and this Brother Blood is now Brother Eternity.

In South Korea, the Church of Eternity was a cult set up by Korea's own Rasputin equivalent Choi Tae-min and combined elements of Buddhism, Christianity, and traditional Korean Shamanism, and was known for bringing undue pressure, via corruption, over the leading government politicians and officials, establishing himself as a key figure in the state. Might this new Brother Blood have found inspiration there? But this new Church of Eternity can't just do away with all their baggage with a name change. They need some kind of… endorsement. Maybe from someone who was opposed to them for so long?

The former Teen Titan who wouldn't join the new Titans in the first issue, because he had found a better offer…

Maybe the Church of Eternity offered him stock?

TITANS #2 CVR A NICOLA SCOTT

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Nicola Scott

A Titan is murdered! Will the new era for the Titans end almost as soon as it's begun? After one of their own is found dead, the remaining Titans must look for answers before more blood spills. Can they outrun the horrible fate they've been dealt? Plus, a new Brother Blood rises as the team begins to fall apart!

In-Store Date: 06/20/2023

