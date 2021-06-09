The Comic Book "Special Thanks" Credits For Loki S01E01

As we have discovered, the "special thanks" credits on Marvel TV shows may not mean a lot beyond that. But they do mean, at least, that. So who got thanked in Loki Episode 1 on Disney+ today? Here's the screencap of the thanks.

Loki was created for the Marvel Universe by Stan Lee, Larry Leiber, and Jack Kirby for the Thor comic book Journey into Mystery #85 in 1962 – though Stan Lee had written a very similar version of Loki for Venus #6 in 1949.

The Time Variance Authority was created by Walter Simonson and Sal Buscema for Thor #372, paid homage to long-time Marvel writer/editor and continuity expert Mark Gruenwald as the TVA staff were all clones of Gruenwald. The look of Owen Wilson's character Moebius is modelled on Gruenwald.

Kieron Gillen wrote the revived Journey Into Mystery series drawn by Doug Braithwaite that established the young Loki. Gillen also wrote Young Avengers, drawn by Jamie McKelvie that gave us the YA version. Al Ewing wrote Loki, Agent Of Asgard, drawn by Lee Garbett, that established the genderfluid Loki.

Ravonna Lexus Renslayer was created in Avengers #12 by Stan Lee and Don Heck as a reluctant love interest for and opponent of Kang The Conqueror.

Ralph Macchio, Mark Gruenwald, and Keith Pollard worked on the Thor comic around #300. There's something there, but I don't know what. Any suggestions?

Oh, and while we are here, while I am not entirely sure what was meant to have happened in the church Aix En Provence in France, in 1549, Salina was founded by journalist and lawyer William A. Phillips in 1858. So… what did the devil Loki variant do? Aside from handouts, chocolate, and kill agents of the TVA?