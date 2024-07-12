Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: john wick, Planet Death, san diego comic con, sdcc

The Creator Of John Wick Writes New Comic Planet Death From Bad Idea

Derek Kolstad, creator of John Wick will join Robert Venditti and Tomás Giorello on Planet Death, a new comic from Bad Idea.

Derek Kolstad, creator and writer of the John Wick movie franchise starring Keanu Reeves as well as the film Nobody starring Bob Odenkirk and its upcoming sequel, will join Robert Venditti and Tomás Giorello on Planet Death, a new comic book series from Bad Idea beginning in March 2025.

But a Planet Death San Diego Comic-Con exclusive will be given to attendees of the Bad Idea Panel, held on Saturday, July 27th at 2:30pm in room 24ABC. Such items can usually be flipped online for about $200… might the John Wickness of it all lift that to $300 or more?

A Prestige Format limited series, it is set millions of miles from home, as

"hundreds of ships descend into the stormy atmosphere of a hostile frozen world. On board, an army of resolute men and women brace for the coming assault. They are an invasion force, on an impossible mission — destroy the devastating enemy weapon garrisoned below. Corporal Scott and his battalion are in the vanguard but the human forces are no match for their brutal alien adversaries. Scott's battalion is dead within moments. He is its lone survivor. The landing force annihilated, the battle is lost. Against overwhelming odds, Scott dares the unthinkable — cross behind enemy lines, survive the lethal landscape, evade capture by ruthless enemies, resist natural predators, face human deserters and finish the mission singlehandedly. Locked in his suit of full combat battle armor, sustained only by what he can carry, and driven by Earth's wrath, Scott must do by himself what an entire army could not. Destroy the weapon. Return home."

"Derek, Rob, and Tomás have built an absolutely massive story of the highest caliber in Planet Death, and we've planned an equally massive promotional campaign to support it," said Bad Idea CEO & Chief Creative Officer Dinesh Shamdasani. "It all begins this month at the legendary San Diego Comic-Con with our Planet Death convention exclusive giveaway comic spotlighting the book's virtuoso art, a massive panel featuring the entire creative team appearing on stage, and a no-expense-spared live event in the book's honor."

"Planet Death is my love letter to all of the comics and books I read, movies I watched, and games I played – late into the night with a grin on my face…from Hard Boiled and Ronin by Frank Miller to the films of Alistair MacLean like The Guns Of Navarone and Where Eagles Dare to Bradbury, Asimov, and Heinlein, to games like Starcraft and everything in between," said Kolstad. "Some of my favorite stories are the ones that blend science fiction with elements of the war genre. From Starship Troopers to Aliens and Edge Of Tomorrow. With Planet Death we take this tradition and add all those things we love so much about comic books."

"From my first conversations with Derek, I don't know how to describe it, other than an engine clicked on. Writing the first issue, I was buzzing with adrenaline. I couldn't stop until I got the whole issue down. I was swept up in Scott's relentless will—always pressing forward, always pushing ahead," said Venditti.

"I've written a lot of science fiction—but never from the perspective of a boots-on-the-ground, D-Day-style invasion. With every project, I want to push myself further. Planet Death is bigger in scale and scope than anything I've done before."

