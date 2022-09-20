The DC Book of Pride: A Celebration of DC's Queer Characters for 2023

In May 2023, DK Books is to publish The DC Book of Pride: A Celebration of DC's Queer Characters in hardcover. ahead of Pride Month, written by Jadzia Axelrod. Jadzia is the writer of Galaxy: The Prettiest Star, the original graphic novel from DC Comics published earlier this year, drawn by Jess Taylor, and they are also writer and artist of Frankenstein's Support Group For Misunderstood Monsters, as well as writer and producer of podcast, The Voice Of Free Planet X where they interviews stranded time-travellers, low-rent superheroes, unrepentant monsters and other such creature of sci-fi and fantasy, as well as the podcasts Aliens You Will Meet and Fables Of The Flying City, which was concluded in the graphic novel The Battle Of Blood & Ink.

DC Comics describes the book thus;

Discover the rich history of DC's LGBTQIA+ Superheroes in this inspiring gift-title featuring detailed character profiles and comic book artwork Written and curated by DC expert Jadzia Axelrod, The DC Book of Pride profiles more than 50 LGBTQIA+ characters in detail, including Harley Quinn, Superman, Nubia, Robin, Batwoman, Aqualad, Dreamer, Green Lantern, and many more. Discover their fascinating origins, amazing superpowers, and key storylines. This title is an indispensable and celebratory companion to the DC Pride comic books. With stunning comic book artwork and an exclusive cover artwork by renowned DC comics illustrator Paulina Ganucheau, this book is a perfect addition to the collection of any DC fan.

We don't have that cover yet, no doubt it will be revealed when a major entertainment website is allowed to exclusively announce its existence, but we thought we'd get in there first with this stub…

It will also see publication alongside DC Comics' publication of DC Pride comic books from 2022.