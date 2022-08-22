The Dead Lucky & End After End Variants For New Comics Vault Live

Over the last two years, Shawn "Big Clutch" Kirkham has built Comics Vault Live into one of the most popular monthly comics streams, quickly expanding from Skybound (where he's an SVP) exclusive graded variants to new releases from Image and Boom! Studios, which have skyrocketed in value with collectors and speculators. But this week CVL is back on Thursday, August 25 at 4pm PT with its first-ever limited-edition graded variant from Vault Comics in the form of Tim Daniel, David Andry and Sunando C's End After End #1, with an all-new cover by Zu Orzu.

That's joined by a new Image Comics variant in the form of a homage by Daniele Di Nicuolo to one of the biggest pop culture properties in the world – Kaiju No.8 – on Melissa Flores, French Carlomagno & Mattia Iacono's The Dead Lucky #1. The last time CVL did a variant to a release from the "Massiveverse," it was Radiant Black #1 and that sold nearly instantly for $250. And this week's Comics Vault Live includes limited quantities of these returning favorites:

Do a Powerbomb #1 variant by Daniel Warren Johnson

Oblivion Song #25 Cover A by Lorenzo De Felici

Oblivion Song #25 Cover D by Charlie Adlard

Oblivion Song #25 Cover E by J. Scott Campbell

RSVPs are currently open for CVL and I won't object to anyone joining the stream on Thursday to remind him that I'm not above being wooed with a free copy or two from this CVL. After all, those Oblivion Song #25s might be quite hot if Jake Gyllenhaal really does bring a Robert Kirkman series to the big screen…

END AFTER END #1

(W) David Andry, Tim Daniel (A/CA) Sunando C

Life is nothing if not a series of endings. School. Jobs. Friendships. Love. Until THE end. Walter Willem's end was fast and unexpected. His was an unremarkable life. So, how is it that his story continues as cannon fodder in an endless war waged against an insatiable darkness hellbent on consuming all of existence? And is Walter right in believing he's arrived in the midst of this titanic battle as the one destined to finally end it? That's the tale of the End After End.In Shops: Aug 24, 2022 SRP: $4.99 DEAD LUCKY #1

(W) Melissa Flores (A/CA) French Carlomagno

SERIES PREMIERE San Francisco is changing. Tech consortium Morrow is building the city of the future with "peacekeeper" robots looming on every corner-and wherever Morrow isn't, the Salvation gang is. Bibiana Lopez-Yang is changing too. She came back from Afghanistan with PTSD and the ability to control electrical currents. If she can hold it together, she might be the hero San Francisco needs. But against an enemy this big, it isn't enough to be good. She'll have to be lucky. debut writer MELISSA FLORES and superstar art team FRENCH CARLOMAGNO and MATTIA IACONO (RADIANT BLACK) comes the newest book in the MASSIVE-VERSE!In Shops: Aug 03, 2022 SRP: $3.99