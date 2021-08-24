Oblivion Song Film On The Way Starring Jake Gyllenhaal

Oblivion Song will come to the big screen. Jake Gyllenhaal will star in an adaptation of Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici's Skybound comic, which Gyllenhaal will also produce with Riva Marker via his Nine Stories, along with Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst of Skybound Entertainment, and Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer of New Republic Pictures, who optioned film rights to the graphic novels. The news was reported by Deadline. No timetable for production to ramp up and start, but news on that should be forthcoming.

Oblivion Song Could Be A Huge Get For Any Studio

"The series released by Image Comics in 2018 tells the story of Nathan Cole, a man who makes daily trips to try and rescue those still living in the apocalyptic hellscape of Oblivion—a part of Philadelphia lost a decade ago, along with 300,000 of its citizens."

"We couldn't be more excited to find such great partners in New Republic and Nine Stories. Both companies have a tremendous reputation for premium storytelling at the highest level, and we can't wait to see Jake bring this character to life on the big screen," said Kirkman. "We are so fortunate to have assembled a team that is as passionate about this comic as we are."

This is one of the more out there comics as far as readers of Kirkman's are concerned, or my customers have told me over the years since it debuted three years ago. With Kirkman books though, it is not a matter of if but when they will be optioned for films and tv, though I thought this one would be more suited for the small screen personally. In any case, more news about the Oblivion Song film will be forthcoming, and you can bet we will be there with all of it.