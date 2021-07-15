Attack Peter's Invincible #19 – Next Comics Vault Live $1100 Variant?

You've probably heard us talking about Comics Vault Live, the monthly livestream from Shawn "Big Clutch" Kirkham (SVP, Business Development at Skybound and one of the prominent names in comics collecting). Collectors have seen big returns on their limited edition drops this year. But while new The Walking Dead releases continue to drive major interest, we've also been noticing that artist Attack Peter (Peter Santa-Maria) has been heating up with collectors, leading to sales 100% above SRP and attracting a lot of attention when he makes his rare CVL drops. In fact, a 10.0 of his Ultramega #1 CVL variant recently sold for over $1100 as part of a special Comics Vault Live stream on the WhatNot platform, as reported by comics influencer Jack "AKA Mr. Bolo" DeMayo.

Now, Skybound (the company behind Comics Vault Live) has announced their programming slate for their latest Skybound Xpo virtual event this weekend, which includes a new CVL this Sunday featuring new Invincible product from Attack Peter – namely an Invincible #19 variant featuring Battle Beast (to commemorate his first appearance) and a print. Kirkham is known for secretly shipping 9.9 copies of variants to lucky customers and chances are some fans buying this Invincible #19 variant will see their 9.8 upgraded. But even without that surprise, the aforementioned heat around Attack Peter and Invincible (whose debut issue recently sold for nearly $4500 after being a $2500 book months earlier seems like a collector – or speculator – match made in heaven. But will this issue hit the fabled $300 same-day-resale price? We'll find out Comics Vault Live returns this Sunday, July 18 at 12:40 PM PT and you can RSVP here for more news.

Season 2, Episode 7 will be part of the Skybound Xpo!

