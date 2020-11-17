The Death Of Batman In Death Metal #5? Or #1? (Spoilers)

In previous issues of Dark Nights: Death Metal by Scott Snyder, Greg Capullo and Jonathan Glapion, the world was turned upside down, and both Batman and Superman had a secret they were keeping from everyone else.

Including one that would let Batman survive a new and improved Anti-Life bullet from The Grim Knight.

But the clues were there from the beginning of the series, as The Batman Who Laughs who shared a similar past history with the DC Batman narrated their tale of the Gotham Park in which that issue's showdown took place within, before the Batman Who Laughs ascended to godhood.

That Gotham Park was built upon a graveyard of soldiers known as the Dead Bats of the Revolutionary War.

Enabling Batman to fight with a new army of soldiers, risen by the Black Lantern ring.

A role that he seemed to adapt to rather swiftly. Something that Wonder Woman seemed to notice.

As she said these words out loud.

In today's Death Metal #5, they ring loud from months ago, as both Batman and Superman reveal truths. Well, Batman more than Superman.

He's dead, Jim. He was always dead since the beginning of this story. He only lives through the will of the Black Lantern ring which revives those from the dead. But even that has its limit. And, regarding that conversation about The Batman Who Laughs keeping Batman and Superman alive…?

Turns out that even the undead have memories. Maybe more than anyone else. So as the Penguin does his best impression of The Hulk in the ensuing battle and Superman has a rousing speech…

Batman gets to call Superman out for all the life-shaming he's doing…

And also a moment for DC Comics to highlight all manner of comic book characters who are no longer with us… but possibly may be again, once they deal with all that "knotty" continuity we talked about at the weekend…

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL #5

written by SCOTT SNYDER

art and cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

Swamp Thing variant cover by DAVID FINCH

Perpetua variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

B. Rex variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

1:25 variant cover by DOUG MAHNKE

1:100 black and white variant cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

ON SALE 11/17/20

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 5 OF 7 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVERS

The Darkest Knight has won. With absolute power at the villain's fingertips, Wonder Woman and the rest of the DC heroes are nothing to him. As the Darkest Knight turns his sights to his true goal, remaking the Multiverse in his image, can Earth's heroes rally together to make a last stand?