Death Metal #5 Lays Out DC Omniverse Continuity This Week (Spoilers)

Death Metal #5 is published this Tuesday. But, as Bleeding Cool pointed out, since DC Comics switched from Diamond Comic Distributors to Lunar and UCS, DC titles are being distributed earlier than ever before to comic shops but there is no monitoring of street date compliance being adhered to any more, and no sanctions to any store that breaks street date.

Which is how these images seem to have escaped onto the internet. Now as far as I understand it, these are not majorly spoilery spoilers. But they do play out the themes of Dark Metal, the meta (or Dark-Meta) aspects of the series, and what it may say towards the DC Universe going forward. A place where everything happened and the knots of continuity are… loosened up going forwards. We've seen this as something known as the DC Omniverse, a new continuity-free way of looking at the DC Universe going forward from March 2021.

Crisis ties up continuity. Says what counts and what does not. Deletes stories, rewrites others. Anti-Crisis frees all that up. Everything happened. And going forward, everything can still happen.

And Wonder Woman learns a lesson. Because she – and the rest of the team have been doing it wrong. Trying to fight a new structure with another structure.



Hope and change? Crises undone, and continuity freed to be, well, whatever people want going forward… here's the official Death Metal #5 preview, with all the things you are meant to know. As the remaining Justice Leaguye fight the embodiment of Gotham, and deal with more Robin King treachery…

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL #5

written by SCOTT SNYDER

art and cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

Swamp Thing variant cover by DAVID FINCH

Perpetua variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

B. Rex variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

1:25 variant cover by DOUG MAHNKE

1:100 black and white variant cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

ON SALE 11/17/20

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 5 OF 7 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVERS

The Darkest Knight has won. With absolute power at the villain's fingertips, Wonder Woman and the rest of the DC heroes are nothing to him. As the Darkest Knight turns his sights to his true goal, remaking the Multiverse in his image, can Earth's heroes rally together to make a last stand?