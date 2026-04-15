Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: rip, swamp thing, Tatjana Wood

DC's Tribute To Tatjana Wood In Today's Comics

DC Comics' tribute To Tatjana Wood in Today's Comic Books

Article Summary Legendary comic colorist Tatjana Wood honored by DC Comics creators after her passing at age 99.

Wood's trailblazing work shaped titles like Swamp Thing, Animal Man, and the early Vertigo line.

Creators praise her mastery with limited palettes and her transformative impact on comic storytelling.

Tatjana Wood's innovative coloring career spanned from the 1950s through her retirement in 2003.

Tatjana Wood died at the end of February, at the age of 99, a week before her hundredth birthday. A highly influential comic book colourist, she was widely regarded as one of the greatest and most pioneering figures in the field. In today's DC Comics titles, the publisher has included a tribute to her, with contributions from many comic book creators and editors.

" Tatjana was a trailblazer; her impact and influence are immeasurable. With her fine artist's touch and evocative palette, she made every story better." – Karen Berger (editor, Swamp Thing, Animal Man, Wonder Woman, and more)"

Tatjana was a trailblazer; her impact and influence are immeasurable. With her fine artist's touch and evocative palette, she made every story better." – (editor, Swamp Thing, Animal Man, Wonder Woman, and more)" I have to thank Tatjana for making me and many other artists look good. Her work was exemplary." – Brian Bolland (artist, Camelot 3000 and more)

(artist, Camelot 3000 and more) "I never had to worry about whether the coloring would be good or not; she spoiled me in that regard." – Nancy A. Collins (writer, Swamp Thing)

(writer, Swamp Thing) "I remember her fondly. With her dark, smoky voice and awesome color sense. With a limited palette and a lot of talent. She did miracles." – Denys Cowan (artist, The Question)

(artist, The Question) "One of the greatest comic book colorists of the last century. When I found out Tatjana would be working on The Warlord, it made me want to do better work, and she always gave back more than she got." – Mike Grell (writer/artist, The Warlord)

(writer/artist, The Warlord) "Tatjana Wood was as vital to the legacy of Swamp Thing as any writer or artist. She was the through line connecting so many great eras of the title. Her work was the epitome of accentuating the line art without upstaging it. A true master. I count myself lucky to have worked with her." – Phil Hester (artist, Swamp Thing)

(artist, Swamp Thing) "Underrated, except by history. Undervalued, except by her peers. She has been an inspiration to my journey, and so many others." – Richard Horie (colorist)

(colorist) "Tatjana Wood was a storyteller. Her aesthetics were pure and stunning, her approach nuanced and innovative. Through masterful use of hue and value, without the shortcuts of modern technological effects, she defined a new frontier in coloring." – Marie Javins (DC Comics editor-in-chief, colorist)

(DC Comics editor-in-chief, colorist) "I remember being around 10-12 years old, picking up the phone (usually after dinner), and hearing a gravelly woman's voice ask very nicely to speak to my father. I asked who she was. He said she was the best colorist in the business. I'm pretty sure my dad had Tatjana color everything he drew, and for that very good reason." – Andy Kubert (artist, son of Joe Kubert )

(artist, son of ) "Tatjana made the world more beautiful, one brushstroke or gesture at a time." – Paul Levitz (editor, Swamp Thing)"She had an extremely limited palette to work with in those days, and the way she utilized those limitations proved masterful. Complete legend." – Lee Loughridge (colorist)

(editor, Swamp Thing)"She had an extremely limited palette to work with in those days, and the way she utilized those limitations proved masterful. Complete legend." – (colorist) "She was smart, talented, funny, and as nice to a then-young editor as I possibly could have hoped for. Just the best." – Stuart Moore (editor, Swamp Thing, BrainBanx, and more)

(editor, Swamp Thing, BrainBanx, and more) "Words can't describe how impressive her work was. She managed to make magic from an extremely limited palette and almost none of the special effects that modern colorists take for granted." – Trish Mulvihill (colorist, Swamp Thing 1989)

(colorist, Swamp Thing 1989) "Besides being one of the very best in her field, Tatjana was funny, creative, and wise. I was so lucky to know her."

– Tom Peyer (editor, Swamp Thing, Animal Man, and more)

(editor, Swamp Thing, Animal Man, and more) "Tatjana colored the first comic I drew for DC and managed to pull my haphazard linework into beautiful, coherent pages. She took the trouble to pass on advice and help for how to navigate color comics linework, advice I am grateful for and still use!" – Steve Pugh (artist, Animal Man)

(artist, Animal Man) "Tatjana stands at the forefront of the comic book industry's greatest colorists, whose work was produced during an era before computer coloring made that job much easier. Bless you and thank you, Tatjana, for all the beautiful work you've done throughout your amazing career." – John Totleben (inker/artist, Swamp Thing)

(inker/artist, Swamp Thing) "Tatjana's coloring was wonderfully subtle and muted; her colors perfectly complemented the line art and helped tell the story." – Chaz Truog (artist, Animal Man)

(artist, Animal Man) "Tatjana understood the elegant beauty of the old-style coloring system better than anyone." – Rick Veitch (writer/artist, Swamp Thing)

(writer/artist, Swamp Thing) "Tatjana Wood was one of the great colorists who defined the aesthetics of mainstream comics during the late Silver Age and early Bronze Age." – José Villarrubia (colorist, remastering Swamp Thing)

(colorist, remastering Swamp Thing) "Tatjana's coloring helped make all of us on Swamp Thing, including [Bernie] Wrightson, look good. A beautiful spirit that created beauty out of pulp ingredients." – Thomas Yeates (artist, Swamp Thing)

Tatjana Wood began working in comics began in the fifties and sixties, doing uncredited work for her then-husband, Wally Wood, to whom she was married in 1950 and divorced in 1966. She became a professional colourist, primarily working for DC Comics from the late sixties, introducing the colour guide. Some of her most iconic and acclaimed work includes Saga of the Swamp Thing and Animal Man for DC Comics, forming the backbone of Vertigo, as well as All-Star Comics, The House of Mystery, Teen Titans, Flash and more, as well as many covers across the line, including Batman #335 for 1981. Wood retired from the comic book industry in 2003. She passed away in February 2026 at the age of 99, after a period of declining health.

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