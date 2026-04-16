Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Amazon MGM Studios, Jack Ryan: Ghost War, john krasinski, prime video, tom clancy

Jack Ryan: Ghost War- Trailer Out, Film Hitting Prime Video May 20

Amazon MGM Studios has released the trailer for its feature-length film Jack Ryan: Ghost War. It will release on Prime Video on May 20.

Article Summary Amazon MGM Studios has dropped the trailer for Jack Ryan: Ghost War, arriving on Prime Video May 20.

John Krasinski returns as Jack Ryan, joined by Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, and Sienna Miller.

The film was directed by Andrew Bernstein and written by Krasinski alongside Aaron Rabin.

Jack Ryan is basically America's James Bond — and Krasinski has made the role entirely his own.

Jack Ryan: Ghost War is a feature-length film starring John Krasinski as the titular hero, whom he has played for four seasons on Prime Video. The film also stars Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, Max Beesley, JJ Feild, Douglas Hodge, Betty Gabriel, and Sienna Miller. It was directed by Andrew Bernstein and written by Krasinski and Aaron Rabin. The story was conjured by Krasinski and Noah Oppenheim.

Jack Ryan Is Such An Enduring Character

In this new film, our hero is reluctantly thrust back into the world of espionage when an international covert mission unravels a deadly conspiracy, forcing him to confront a rogue black-ops unit, and the clock is ticking. Operating in real time with lives on the line and the threat escalating at every turn, Jack reunites with battle-tested CIA operative Mike November (Michael Kelly) and former CIA boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce), whose combined experience is their only edge against an enemy who knows their every move. Backed by an unlikely new partner – razor-sharp MI6 officer Emma Marlowe (Sienna Miller) – Jack and the team navigate a treacherous web of betrayal, facing a past they thought was long put to rest – making this the most personal, high-stakes mission any of them has ever faced.

It is wild how popular this character is. Would it be hyperbole to call him a national treasure at this point? He is basically America's version of James Bond. He has been played by multiple people, but nobody has played him more than Krasinski. I think back to watching him on The Office and would never have thought he had this role in him, or that he would be so good at it. Good for him.

Jack Ryan: Ghost War will release on Prime Video on May 20.

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