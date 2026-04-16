Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, mezco toyz, superman

Mezco Toyz Reigns Supreme with One:12 Collective Superman: Red Son

A new One:12 Collective figure is on the way from Mezco Toyz as they step into the Elseworlds with Superman: Red Son

Article Summary Mezco Toyz unveils a One:12 Collective Superman: Red Son figure inspired by DC’s Elseworlds storyline.

This 6-inch collectible features Superman in his Soviet suit, with fabric cape, extra heads, and hands.

Accessories include a Brainiac head, themed flag, and display base for dramatic, dynamic posing options.

Pre-orders are open now for $112, with a scheduled release date of December 2026 for Superman fans.

Mezco Toyz is ready to reign supreme with a brand new DC Comics One:12 Collective figure. Superman is back, and this time he is arriving from an alternate reality as they capture the events of Superman: Red Son #1 (2003), written by Mark Millar. In this DC Comics reimagining, Kal-El's rocket lands in the Soviet Union instead of Kansas. This leads Superman to become a champion of communist ideals during the Cold War. He is devoted to the cause, but there might be some stuff that even the Man of Steel might not put up with.

Red Son Superman is ready to conquer your collection with an impressive new 6" figure that features a soft, good costume and fabric cape. He is depicted in his iconic Soviet suit and will come with two swappable heads and a variety of extra hands. Besides a themed display base, Mezco Toyz has also included a Brainiac head and a fabric flag to plant your dominance. Pre-orders for the Superman: Red Son One:12 Collectible figure are already live on Mezco Toyz for $112 with a December 2026 release date.

One:12 Collective Superman: Red Son Edition

"The One:12 Collective Red Son Superman presents a striking reimagining of the Man of Steel, outfitted in a textured suit bearing the unmistakable hammer-and-sickle crest. His commanding presence is matched by a tailored fabric cape that features an integrated posing wire, allowing for dramatic, airborne displays worthy of a world under his watch."

"This version of Superman embodies control, authority, and unwavering ideology—captured through finely detailed sculpting and premium articulation. Whether standing in quiet dominance or mid-flight, he is a force to be reckoned with.He comes complete with a variety of interchangeable hands for expressive posing, along with a themed display base and adjustable posing post to elevate any collection. Also included are a Brainiac head accessory and a fabric flag with flagpole, perfect for recreating moments of conquest and control."

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