The Department Of Truth #2 Gets 50,000 Orders

With the number of exclusive variants, incentive variants, surprise variants, etc etc, this book had, we expected the drop off for The Department Of Truth #2 orders to be extreme—but we've just heard that #2 orders are over 50,000 copies.

With most hit series in this industry launching at 50K before taking a nosedive down into 20K territory or lower, it's pretty noteworthy to see the level of support and enthusiasm for this new James Tynion IV & Martin Simmonds offering hold strong.

And knowing how these things work—and since Image ended up going back to print on The Department Of Truth #1 despite over 100K in orders anyway—we're going to go ahead and guess we'll see a BACK TO PRINT notice from Image PR for this #2 issue very soon, too. Just a cursory look online at reader response to the first issue would seem to indicate that even at 50k, supply will outweigh demand.

Will the total number for The Department Of Truth #3 jump higher again though? It might! We've heard through the grapevine that Tynion's been taking calls with various Hollywood types about development opportunities, and it sounds like it may not be a matter of IF this series gets picked up—but a race as to WHO will be the lucky ones to lock it down. And as the Los Angeles Times just reported, Hollywood's been eager to use this time to go on a feeding frenzy for IP they'll have in the paddock ready for development the minute COVID restrictions loosen up—might be we'll hear some development news out of titles like The Department Of Truth much sooner than has been the norm in the past…

People are still buzzing about this series well past its release, with creators even following up their endorsements of the book with… more endorsements. Again. To the five people on the planet who haven't read this book yet, wherever you are: time to get on the bandwagon.