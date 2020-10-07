Chadwick Boseman Spawn #311 Sells 150,000, Will Crossover Match It?

Todd McFarlane can't be stopped. Spawnmania takes no prisoners. When we reported on Spawn #310 surpassing 100,000 orders at FOC in September, we figured the following issue couldn't possibly be topped. Getting a six-figure order number this far into an ongoing series? Unheard of. Until now.

We've just learned that all the Spawnmania has sent Spawn #311 final orders through the roof at nearly 150,000 at this point—with momentum still growing.

Much of this particular spike can be put at the feet of Todd McFarlane's decision to create tribute covers to Chadwick Boseman for #311, featuring Boseman dressed as Spawn, in a deathly Wankanda pose with a Black Panther symbol on the cover. I read one discussion amongst Black comic book fans asking who would buy such an obvious cash grab, and the answer was – all their uncles.

Perhaps we should start dialling back our surprise at Image titles hitting 100K as this may become the new normal—we're hearing reports that despite all this year's obstacles, 2020 marks the highest number of Image titles selling 100.000 or more since the '90s.

Between McFarlane's Spawnmania, and hearing that The Department Of Truth has already burned through over 100K in orders, is sold out at Diamond and is going to a second printing and sold out at Diamond.

And the slew of other popping titles at Image lately—including The Scumbag, Commandeers In Crisis, Killadelphia, and Ice Cream Man – it's all eyes on Image for what their upcoming Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw offering Crossover might hit. Oh and look, there are a couple of new covers for that first issue as well… one by Geoff Shaw, one by Daniel Warren Johnson and a blank cover as well.

SPAWN #311 CVR A MATTINA

IMAGE COMICS

AUG200368

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Francesco Mattina

Cult of Omega" (PART 1 of 3) SPAWN raises some of the 'dead' as he storms a palace that has been hiding the secrets of a hidden society whose members can combine to become more powerful than any SPAWN throughout time! Lead by their new king… the OMEGA SPAWN! PART 1 of 3 TODD McFARLANE and Carlo Barberi launch an exciting and dangerous new chapter for SPAWN!In Shops: Oct 28, 2020 SRP: $2.99

CROSSOVER #1 CVR C SHAW

IMAGE COMICS

SEP208021

(W) Donny Cates (A) Dee Cunniffe (A/CA) Geoff Shaw

The creative powerhouses behind the bestselling, critically acclaimed GOD COUNTRY, Thanos Wins, and REDNECK returns for the biggest launch of the year. Imagine everything you thought was fantasy…was real. And now join us, in a world where reality is dead…and anything is possible…In Shops: Nov 04, 2020 Final Orders Due: Oct 12, 2020 SRP: $3.99