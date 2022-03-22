The Disciple: New Wrestling Comic Launches Kickstarter Campaign

The Disciple is a new comic with a Kickstarter campaign that launches today from Tody. Creators Todd Mathy (PRINCESS VS ROBOTS) And Jordan DiRenzo brings wrestling and comic book fans a title that will make them question whether or not creators are responsible for how people interpret their creation. Readers will watch acts of violence be perpetrated in the name of Jesse's persona. Is Jesse responsible for their actions, or is he playing a role on TV?

As the synopsis goes, "Yesterday, Jesse Sampson was on top of the world. He is debuting with the Championship Wrestling Council. Today, his dreams are shattered. His girlfriend dumped him for another man, and the CWC is portraying him as a loser. Enter Mars, the God of War, who grants him the ability to manipulate emotions. As his popularity grows, so does Mars' influence, and with television, the internet, and social media, that influence reaches dangerous levels."

This project has been one of great passion for Mathy as a lifelong wrestling and comic book fan himself. After publishing other successful fan-favorite comics like PRINCESS VS ROBOTS, this New York teacher turned comic book creator is switching complete gears with THE DISCIPLE. He selected artist Jordan DiRenzo to help make his vision a reality—"When I first saw Jordan's art, I was floored. I knew he was perfect for the project. His art has an intensity that reflects the emotions of the story. Add Vlad Vov's colors to the mix, and every page looks like a Heavy Metal album cover," says Mathy.

The Disciple already comes with a slew of endorsements:

Scott Snyder (Writer. BATMAN, AMERICAN VAMPIRE, WE HAVE DEMONS) says, "Ancient Gods, professional wrestling, dynamic art, and epic drama make THE DISCIPLE a book to watch!"

"Good job. Way to testify"- D'Von Dudley (Former WWE, WCW, ECW, NWA, TNA/Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion)

"Very cool. Awesome artwork!" – Jeff Jarrett (WWE Hall of Famer, Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion, Former NWA Champion, Founder- TNA/Impact Wrestling)

"This is smart and original. I very much enjoyed what I read, I see potential, and I heartily endorse this project" – Mark Waid (Writer, Kingdom Come, Fantastic Four, The Flash)