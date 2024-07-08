Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, joe kelly, moon knight

The Eight Deaths Of Spider-Man Will Include His Actual Death

Joe Kelly is taking over from Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr on Amazing Spider-Man, for ten issues at least, with artist Justina Ireland.

Article Summary Joe Kelly to pen Amazing Spider-Man with Justina Ireland and others.

The Eight Deaths Of Spider-Man arc teased as Peter Parker's fate.

Possible connections to Joe Kelly's narrative in Amazing Spider-Man #50.

Moon Knight #0 hints at significant developments for Spider-Man.

Once upon a time, Marvel Comics published Ultimate Comics: The Death Of Spider-Man as a multi-part story. At the conclusion, people were rather surprised that it ended with the death of Peter Parker. And Miles Morales taking over his role in the Ultimate Universe before, eventually, making its way to the main Marvel 616 Universe.

Last week, confirmed what Bleeding Cool scooped last week, that Joe Kelly is taking over from Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr on Amazing Spider-Man, for ten issues at least, with artist Justina Ireland, as well as Ed McGuinness, Gleb Melnikov and more for The Eight Deaths Of Spider-Man.

It's just a title, right? Maybe it will show Spider-Man dying eight different ways, but everything will be all right at the end. Maybe they won't be literal deaths; maybe there will be resurrections between deaths, or maybe they are Spider-Clones or parallel Spider-Men dying. But here's the thing. At the end of the surprise Moon Knight #0 comic book, we get something a little more permanent.

"Spider-Man will return… and die in the Eight Deaths Of Spider-Man." Are they going to rely on everyone's blase attitude to superhero death one more time? After all, there aren't any more Spider-Man movies about to come out right now…

"THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN Following Zeb Wells' landmark run, writer Joe Kelly and Justina Ireland alongside artists Ed McGuinness and Gleb Melnikov bring you a new Spidey epic titled THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more information on this 10-issue arc launching this fall! And to discover what comes next for John Romita Jr. and Amazing Spider-Man, KEEP READING, TRUE BELIEVER!"

And how will it into this story written by Joe Kelly for the recent Amazing Spider-Man #50.

That saw Spider-Man visiting Doctor Strange and failing to save him from a mystical malady.

He was dismissed by Strange with a note saying "The End… For Now?"

As well as Moon Knight: Fist Of Khonshu #0, is this where Joe Kelly's new run began?

MOON KNIGHT FIST OF KHONSHU #0

MARVEL COMICS

APR248271

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Alessandro Cappuccio (CA) E.M. Gist

Following Marc Spector's triumphant return in BLOOD HUNT #4, Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio's acclaimed run on Moon Knight continues in a special prelude issue to the new MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU ongoing series arriving this October. This previously unannounced issue follows up on Marc's return, and not only is it an essential chapter, it's also a perfect starting point for readers who want to jump into one of the hottest modern Marvel sagas. This issue underscores the scope of MacKay and Cappuccio's riveting take on the Moon Knight mythos by spotlighting the now-iconic crew of the Midnight Mission, shedding light on recent developments, and setting the stage for Marc Spector's next era!

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 03, 2024 SRP: $4.99

