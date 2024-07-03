Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, joe kelly, zeb wells

Marvel Confirms Joe Kelly on Amazing Spider-Man for 10 Issues at Least

Marvel confirms Joe Kelly and Justine Ireland take over Amazing Spider-Man from Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr... for ten issues at least

Marvel Comics confirmed what Bleeding Cool scooped last week, that Joe Kelly is taking over from Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr on Amazing Spider-Man, for ten issues at least, with artist Justina Ireland, as well as Ed McGuinness, Gleb Melnikov and more for The Eight Deaths Of Spider-Man.

"THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN Following Zeb Wells' landmark run, writer Joe Kelly and Justina Ireland alongside artists Ed McGuinness and Gleb Melnikov bring you a new Spidey epic titled THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more information on this 10-issue arc launching this fall! And to discover what comes next for John Romita Jr. and Amazing Spider-Man, KEEP READING, TRUE BELIEVER!"

Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr relaunched Amazing Spider-Man from Marvel Comics over two years ago, It kicked off with Spider-Man hated for some unknown crime, with Peter Parker and Mary Jane split, and MJ living with Paul – and suddenly having kids. The series brought back former Zeb Wells bad guys, a Dark Web, killed off Ms Marvel, saw MJ get powers of her own as a Gang War kicked off, and now has Peter Parker fighting himself, courtesy of the returning Green Goblin, Norman Osborn. But it was announced that their run was coming to an end, beginning in September... and now it looks like Joe Kelly will be writing the series going forward.

Joe Kelly is a longstanding comic book writer, screenwriter and publisher, co-creator of Ben 10, Big Hero 6 and Baymax. In comics, he is credited for making Deadpool a critically acclaimed hit for the first time as well as introducing a meta nature to the character along with fourth wall breaks. He has written for Uncanny X-Men, JLA, Superman and Action Comics – including "What's So Funny About Truth, Justice & the American Way?" which introduced The Elite and Manchester Black. He is also co-creator of comic books Steampunk, M. Rex, Ballast, Four Eyes, I Kill Giants, and Douglas Fredericks and the House of They. He was also one of the Brand New Day writers on Amazing Spider-Man alongside Dan Slott and Zeb Wells. His Spider-Man work is about to be collected in Omnibus form in January, which seems a well timed (if delayed) publication date.

What that doesn't contain is a curio of a very story that appeared recently in Amazing Spider-Man #50.

That saw Spider-Man visiting Doctor Strange and failing to save him from a mystical malady.

He was dismissed by Strange with a note saying "The End… For Now?"

As well as Moon Knight #0, is this where Joe Kelly's new run began?

