The End Of Krakoan Resurrection? X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)

This week sees the publication of X Deaths Of Wolverine #3, X-Men Unlimited #23 and Phoenix Song: Echo #5, all with Wolverine on the cover. But some have more Wolverines than others. Literally. For a start, despite Phoenix Song: Echo #5 having Wolverine on the cover…

…he appears nowhere in the book. Though it does enable Forge to dig up the past with the return of The Adversary, and what Storm looked like the last time The Adversary and the X-Men clashed.

While X-Men Unlimited sees Declan Shalvey's take on Wolverine pursuing the missing mutants from his previous run with Jonathan Hickman.

It's not Krakoa. Indeed, it's anything but.

To be fair, Krakoa is a twisted version of Krakoa these days.

Pods holding trapped mutants stuck in waterfalls would hardly be something that stuck out on Krakoa after all, given the existence of The Pit.

And Wolverine does get to hang out with the techno-organic Phalanx mutant Warlock which is nice. Especially considering his future in X Deaths Of Wolverine #3. With Wolverine's mind sent into the past to keep both him, Professor X and Krakoa present in the,,, present, it seemed to echo the whole House Of X storyline, which has been revealed as the machines from the future sending back versions of themselves to stop the Krakoan paradise from happening, which will defeat the future Phalanx invasion and infestation.

And this techno-organic Wolverine revealed as the actual Wolverine, from the future, sporting techno-organic abilities and nature.

And it's good when tracking someone from the past, for that person from the past to be picked up by CCTV which, in the future, can be recorded. Looks like Moira Mactaggert has been watching Twelve Monkeys again.

So while Phoenix Song has no Wolverines, X Deaths Of Wolverine has two Wolverines. Oh sorry, I missed count…

That's five Wolverines in total. I didn't know when I was well off (bonus points if you get that reference). But they might not all be around for long.

Does this mean that the Resurrection Protocols of Krakoa are going to end soon? And we also get a glimpse of the future not seen since Powers Of X. From the current timeline? That might be the assumption but it's always a dangerous one to make.

Is this the Wolverine that was sent back to kill Moira Mactaggert? By Moira Mactaggert? In stasis for a thousand years, why does she want her non-mutant self in the past to die, if that means she won't reverse time? Does she need to be resurrected by Krakoa while she still can, by killing herself in the past? Resurrection no longer available to anyone? And will Krakoa revive a dead non-mutant Moira Mactaggert any more? The Immortal X-Men can't come soon enough…

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #3

MARVEL COMICS

DEC210869

(W) Ben Percy (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Adam Kubert

PROTECTING THE PRESENT!

WEEK 6 – With WOLVERINE saving the past, who protects the present? WOLVERINES, that's who! The "Wolverine family" of WOLVERINE (LAURA KINNEY), DAKEN and SCOUT enters the fray as the dark side of Wolverine's time-traveling mission comes into focus.

Parental Advisory In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: $4.99 X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #23

Published: February 21, 2022

Declan Shalvey

"Longitude" Part Two! Wolverine's rescue mission hits some resistance. PHOENIX SONG ECHO #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

DEC211015

(W) Rebecca Roanhorse (A) Luca Maresca, Kyle Charles (CA) Cory Smith

THE END IS NEAR! WHO WILL RISE?

As the threads of Maya Lopez's life unravel, Forge and River face the Adversary in the White Hot Room! In the final chapter of Rebecca Roanhorse's blazing series, the ultimate battle of will and strength will determine if Echo can rise from the ashes of the Adversary's nefarious manipulations.

Rated T+In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: $3.99