The Fantastic Four Gets A Very Different Look For The Thing As Well

In the new Fantastic Four #3 by Ryan North and Iban Coello, Johnny Storm gets a new look in an attempt to put whatever happened with the Fantastic Four behind him, and try to hide in society. Not that he isn't tempted to help out when a superheroic action is needed.

As well as standing up for unionisation, something denied freelance comic book creators, and only just starting to cover comic book industry staffers… if anyone wants to try it at the House Of Ideas, this very comic book could be used as a case for the prosecution.

And obviously, a superhero is needed to save the day. Well, unions often need a firebrand of a character to kick things off. And now the Human Torch

Well, Johnny Storm, maybe don't try and shame Spider-Man for falling foul of

But it looks like Johhny Storm isn't the only member of the Fantastic Four who suddenly has a new look…

It seems that The Thing may be feeling a bit bloated right now.

FANTASTIC FOUR #3

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221088

(W) Ryan North (A) Iban Coello (CA) Alex Ross

"WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR?" The Human Torch is alone in New York, trying to survive in a city that hates and fears-well, mostly him specifically. There's just one thing for Johnny to do: Adopt an all-new secret identity and take an all-new job nobody else wants! But when things at work heat up, Johnny discovers that while you can forget the past, that doesn't mean it'll stay buried…and has to decide if there're certain things that the Human Torch can't let himself do! Also! In this issue, Johnny Storm fights a tornado!

Rated T+In Shops: Jan 04, 2023 SRP: $3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #4

MARVEL COMICS

NOV220955

(W) Ryan North (A) Iban Coello (CA) Alex Ross

"WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR?" No more four-shadowing: What REALLY happened back in New York is finally revealed! But it's still affecting matters here in the present, where Ben and Alicia's lives hang in the balance… and it'll take more than a reunion to save them. Plus: alien invaders from another galaxy! The four are finally back together… Hope they survive the experience! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 15, 2023 SRP: $3.99