The Fate Of Amanda Waller – And Dreamer – In Absolute Power (Spoilers)

Absolute Power #4 reveals unexpected developments for Amanda Waller and Dreamer. Mark Waid and Dan Mora explore consequences,

Article Summary Amanda Waller took down superheroes with Dreamer, who was blackmailed into joining the Suicide Squad.

Dreamer died in the assault on the Fortress of Solitude, but remnants of her presence lingered briefly in dreams.

And now Amanda Waller is facing the ultimate cost for her actions.

Amanda Waller took down the world's superheroes, but she couldn't have done it without Dreamer, who she blackmailed into joining her Suicide Squad, or risk the death of Dreamer's kidnapped family. And then Dreamer died as part of the assault on the Fortress Of Solitude. Something confirmed in the Super Son spinoff, as what vestiges of her that survived had a… moment with Jon Kent.

But that moment seems to have lived on a little in today's Absolute Power #4 from Mark Waid and Dan Mora.

And in Absolute Power #4 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora, published today, she is back, as a living dream girl. Looks like her dream powers extend far beyond anything anyone though possible.

But to be fair, there's a lot of that going round right now.

And as for Amanda Waller? Well, what better fate for the woman who has weaponised and leveraged her knowledge to bring the world to its knees to have that table turned on her?

Again, those powers of Dreamer have taken a bit of an upsurge, have they not?

Imprisoned physically… but now all her knowledge of secret identities and weaknesses is unable to be accessed. The ultimate torture for someone who has built her career on all this.

And I suppose it is easily reversible when the time comes for them to actually need her. Absolute Power #4 from Mark Waid and Dan Mora is published today by DC Comics.

ABSOLUTE POWER #4 (OF 4) CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

BARE-KNUCKLE BRAWL FOR THE POWER OF THE DCU! As the last remaining resistance fighters fight tooth and nail on the bloody island of Gamorra, Batman and Superman find themselves at bitter odds! Amanda Waller has come too far to give up now–it's time to call in the reinforcements…from beyond the multiversal veil?! The fate of our heroes–and the future of the DC Universe–will forever be changed in this shocking grand finale to the Absolute Power saga as, from the ashes, justice is reborn… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024

