The Future Of Jonathan Kent, Jay Nakamara And Dreamer (SuperSpoilers)

The Future of Jonathan Kent, Jay Nakamara and Dreamer in today's Absolute Power: Super Son Special (SuperSpoilers)

Article Summary Jonathan Kent crashes at Dreamer's place, leading to chaos with Amanda Waller's demands.

Dreamer is blackmailed into the Suicide Squad, resulting in her tragic end.

Jonathan battles Brainiac Queen's influence with Dreamer's remaining essence in his mind.

Jay Nakamura heads to Jonathan amidst the turmoil, raising relationship stakes.

In Action Comics #1060, Jonathan Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, crashed on the sofa of Nia Nal, Dreamer, the precog superhero from the Supergirl TV show, written by the actor who played her, Nicole Maines.

It seemed to be a sleepover of convenience, one gatecrashed by Amanda Waller, with demands of Dreamer.

And that was the beginning of the end for Dreamer, she never went home again, used and abused, blackmailed and weaponised by Amanda Waller to ensure that her Absolute Power plans played out, as part of Suicide Squad.

Including part of the Suicide Squad: Dream Team that killed Sara Nakamura, the mother of Jonathan Kent's boyfriend.

During the assault on the Fortress Of Solitude, with Superboy turned into Brainiac Queen's puppet, Dreamer turned against Amanda Waller and wasn't seen again.

She died. But it seems, in today's Absolute Power: Super Son Special, there is something of her that remains with Jonathan Kent, in deep levels of his consciousness, trying to rid himself of the Brainiac Queen's influence. And it seems that Jonathan Kent's feelings were deeper than he let on.

As, it seems, this is it for Dreamer.

Which is handy,m as Jay Nakamura is on the way to meet Jonathan Kent.

There's a lot in the air.

So clearly Jonathan Kent has to fix all this, the only way he knows how. By building a home.

But life – and the threat of Amanda Waller – gets in the way.

Mostly. There is a moment, at least.

I am not entirely sure that suggesting you move in with your boyfriend, just after you have had a moment with the dream ghost of a woman you had feelings for, and who has now just definitely died, and your boyfriend is glad she is dead, blaming her for the death of his mother, is the basis for a long-term relationship but I bet there have been worse reasons, right? Right?

ABSOLUTE POWER SUPER SON #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Sina Grace, Nicole Maines (A) John Timms, Travis Mercer (CA) John Timms

JON KENT FIGHTS BACK IN THIS OVER-SIZED ABSOLUTE POWER SPECIAL! Jonathan Kent has suffered more than most at the hand of the Trinity of Evil – but the son of Superman will summon the will to FIGHT BACK. In this special, over-sized edition of ABSOLTUE POWER, we'll travel to the depths of despair as one of the most powerful beings on planet Earth must reckon with his own past to save his future…and the road to recovery will pave the way for a critical new chapter in the journey of the Super Son. It's a clash of power, a tale of self-discovery, and a REIGN OF THE ULTRAMEN in ABSOLUTE POWER: SUPER SON! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 09/18/2024

