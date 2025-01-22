Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Tom King, wonder woman

Tom King Puts A Monster In The White House (Wonder Woman #17 Spoilers)

This week, Tom King, Mikel Janin and DC Comics have just put a monster in the White House (Wonder Woman #17 Spoilers)

This really is my favourite superhero comic book right now. Bleeding Cool has noted in the current Wonder Woman run by Tom King and Daniel Sampere, that they have done something very different after the death of Steve Trevor at the hands of The Sovereign, avoiding the usual fridging tropes. Wonder Woman has stayed out of the action, taking care of her new child Trinity, who is magically formed by Diana and Steve, and the Wonder Girls take revenge on the Sovereign. Or at least, the Sovereign's considerable assets of wealth and weaponry. After Detective Chimp brought him into the limelight and Clark Kent took away his money and property, the Wonder Girls returned to take down the Sovereign's personal protection squad.

One by one…

… by one.

The fate of the Sovereign, as he narrates the entire run from his imprisoned cave in the future to Wonder Woman's then-grown-up daughter Trinity, has seen Wonder Woman confound the Sovereign by her lack of physical revenge, something they had prepared for. Stripped of all his assets with only a three-hundred-year legacy as the true monarch of the United States Of America, he is forced to find a final place to seek sanctuary. Where in America could he possibly feel safe now, somewhere he can make a stand, somewhere that is a safe space for the Sovereign?

Oh look, everyone, on this week of the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States, DC Comics, Tom King and Daniel Sampere have just put a monster in the White House. Wonder Woman #17 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere is published by DC Comics today.

