Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman by Tom King & Belen Ortega for June

Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #1 by Tom King and Belen Ortega launches in June 2025 from DC Comics.

The series features three versions of Trinity from different times working together.

Trinity holds the Three Lassos of Fate: silver, gold, and black.

Her journey leads to a Crisis of Infinite Corgis, exploring Wonder Woman's lineage.

It was in August last year that Bleeding Cool got the scoop that Bleeding Cool gets the tip-off that Tom King and Belen Ortega would be creating a new Trinity comic book from DC Comics that would see three different versions of Trinity from different times: the toddler, the middle-grader, and the older teenager previously seen in Trinity's stories, but all existing together and working together at the same time. Now it is confirmed as Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman, launching from DC Comics in June.

"Back by popular demand and now with her own miniseries…Trinity! It all begins when the daughter of Wonder Woman embarks on her most dangerous adventure yet to enter the timeline to find her father. As the young hero knows, messing with time has its consequences, but that doesn't mean she learned her lesson the first time. Things are about to get ruff and the Super Sons have gone to the dogs. Prepare for a Crisis of Infinite Corgis! Writer Tom King and artist Belén Ortega return to Trinity after their celebrated run of backup stories in the pages of Wonder Woman. Trust us, you won't want to miss Lizzie's first full-size adventure!"

Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman is a six-issue series with #1 out on the 11th of June with covers from Ortega, Dan Hipp, Tirso, Leirix, Dan Mora, David Talaski, and a blank sketch cover. Tamra Bonvillain will color the series, with Clayton Cowles on letters.

One day, Trinity will be the adopted daughter of Wonder Woman, Elizabeth Marston Prince. She will take on the role of Wonder Girl and work alongside her former babysitters Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, as they also become the new Superman and Batman.

She wields (or will wield) the Three Lassos of Fate: silver, gold, and black. Her first story saw her using her friendship with the future Superman and Batman to assist with a quest inside a Greek cave that imprisons The Sovereign who promises to tell her the truths denied her about her parents. Since then we have seen The Sovereign narrate the current Wonder Woman series, which has seen the US Government turn entirely against the Amazons, a story that Tom King says will conclude with issue 20 of the series.

There is precedence for this. Wonder Woman #105 in 1959, The Secret Origin of Wonder Woman written and edited by Robert Kanigher, established that Wonder Woman was born and grew up on Paradise Island. Several Wonder Girl adventures set during earlier years followed, including those about Wonder Tot, Wonder Woman as a toddler. From Wonder Woman #124 in 1961, Wonder Woman, Wonder Girl, and Wonder Tot appeared together in stories labelled "impossible tales", works of fiction created by their mother, Queen Hippolyta, who could splice together films of herself and Diana at different ages and create new narratives.

Now, it seems, we will have three ages of Trinity, all together at the same time as well…

