Posted in: Comics, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: fall of x, from the ashes, krakoa, orchis, sunspot, x-men unlimited

The Final Issue Of X-Men Unlimited Has A Happy Ending For Sunspot

The long-running X-Men Unlimited weekly series on Marvel Unlimited comes to an end this week, with its 142nd issue.

Article Summary The 142nd and final issue of X-Men Unlimited concludes with a focus on Sunspot.

X-Men: From The Ashes is announced as the next series following X-Men Unlimited.

The finale checks in on the fate of Selene and the vampire Externals team.

Sam Guthrie's resurrection and the mutants' future teased, with anti-mutant hate rising.

The long-running X-Men Unlimited weekly series on Marvel Unlimited comes to an end this week, with its 142nd issue by Steve Foxe, Steve Orlando and Phillip Sevy before it too gets relaunched as X-Men: From The Ashes next week. So, for now, it is a day from the future but about to be of the past, appropriate given the issue number. But with everyone defeated, both in this title and across the X-Men books, what left is there to sort out for these mutant marauders? Well, checking in with how everyone is. Firstly the vampire immortal mutant Selene…

…literally kept in a box for whenever someone wants to open her up for plot purposes. Basically, she's Dracula… and Dracula is busy.

Selene's whole Externals team joins her in this high-tech version of the Krakoan Pit, and we get a little exposition for what's been going on in the print titles, just in case you are still lagging behind on Marvel Unlimited. But what's next for these folks?

The X-Corps Floating Island remains, as do a few of their mutants. Not taken into the great Phoenix beyond… could they be used by any flailing X-Men team looking for a base? It has to be better than making your house out of a crashed Orchis ship in Alaska, surely,

The rescued mutants remain on Earth, or are dead. Which is worse? Well. that anti-mutant hate is back. Though the boys get a break…

… as do the girls. And Tulkas has a couple of buffed brothers to choose from, if he so wishes.. As for Bobby DaCosta, getting new Sunspot profile in the animated series? Well, he gets the happiest ending of all.

The boys are back. Sam Guthrie is very much Resurrected. But who knows when they will see each other again?

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC (2021) #142

June 03, 2024

Steve Foxe, Steve Orlando and Phillip Sevy

The grand finale! Will X-Corps triumph over the Externals?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!